TheaterWorks Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

TheaterWorks' original adaptation of the haunting story of Ebenezer Scrooge's discovery of kindness, compassion and redemption returns this December. Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol opens December 6 and runs through December 22 at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts.

Join the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future in this tale of greed, growth and love, and see Ebenezer Scrooge face a life-changing choice that could be his greatest savior or his gruesome demise. Delight in extraordinary visuals, gorgeous costumes and eye-popping effects bringing to life the story of generosity's triumph over greed in the best Christmas tale ever told. A charming holiday classic, Scrooge's story has been told again and again through the generations, embodying the meaning of Christmas and imprinting the values of charity and love upon all who share it the story.

TheaterWorks' original production was adapted by local playwright Richard Powers Hardt and led by Director and Artistic Director Chris Hamby. The production features a cast of talented adults and children, as well as imaginative puppetry and incomparable technical wonders. We invite you to experience this enduring tale like never before.

A Christmas Carol takes place in the Gyder Theater at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts (10580 N. 83rd Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345) December 6 - 22, 2019. Single tickets are $39/Adults, $34/Senior, $18/Student & Youth. To purchase tickets and check showtimes, contact the Box Office at (623) 815-7930 or visit www.theaterworks.org.

TheaterWorks at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts is celebrating its 34th season of providing exceptional theater to the West Valley.

TheaterWorks is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to provide opportunities for children, patrons and artists to experience theater that inspires, enriches and enlightens through the performing arts.

TheaterWorks acts as the managing tenant for the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts which features more than 200 events a year including: live theater, classical concerts, jazz, popular music, dance, comedy, cultural events, festivals, youth and adult education classes and much more. For more information, call 623.815.7930 or visit www.theaterworks.org.





