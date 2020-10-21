TheaterWorks Creates Holiday Immersive Theater Production A CURIOUSER NUTCRACKER

The holiday production will open November 27.

Following the massive success of TheaterWorks' revolutionary immersive theater experience CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER, the theater announces a new holiday version of the production opening November 27, A CURIOUSER NUTCRACKER.

Wonderland has been taken over by the Mouse King and is stuck in an eternal winter. A CURIOUSER NUTCRACKER travels through Winter Wonderland with the White Rabbit and the Sugar Plum Fairy to find the four keys, defeat the Mouse King and free the Nutcracker.

Filled with snow and the traditional music of Tchaikovsky, A CURIOUSER NUTCRACKER catapults you into the worlds of Alice in Wonderland and The Nutcracker. This family-friendly, holiday version of CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER continues the safe and intimate approach to live theater developed by the theater in response to the pandemic restrictions. Audience members walk through every theater, rehearsal space and hallway in the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts experiencing winter Wonderland intimately.

Up to 12 audience members per performance will experience this 100-minute immersive theater production flowing through each room exploring, solving puzzles, encountering inhabitants experiencing live theater in a new and safe way.

"The holidays are an important time for the community to engage in traditional stories that help us celebrate this time of togetherness. Our new immersive theater experience will allow people to still have those traditions and participate safely," said TheaterWorks Managing Director Cate Hinkle.

In order to create a safe space for both audience members and actors, audience members will be required to wear face coverings, temperatures will be taken upon arrival, gloves will be provided to audience members to wear throughout the experience, all touch points will be sanitized between groups and a thorough deep clean will take place each evening, in addition to other safety protocols put in place.

Tickets to A CURIOUSER NUTCRACKER range from $48 - $36 and go on sale October 24. Advance ticket purchases are required. Multiple performances take place on November 27 - 29, December 3 - 6, 10 - 13, 17 - 23, 27 - 30, 2020.

The production takes place at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive Peoria, AZ 85345. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Box Office at (623) 815-7930 or visit curiousertheater.org.

