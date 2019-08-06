TheaterWorks Announces BOO! A Halloween Spooktacular

On the scariest street in town, so scary no kid dares go trick-or-treating, three friends set out on a fun-filled Halloween adventure filled with hilariously spooky shenanigans performed in the black light style of puppetry.

The entire production is performed under black lights in the McMillin black box theater, creating a glow-in-the-dark experience where puppets, set and even the audience members glow. The 40-minute show includes a post-show tutorial on the puppets used in the show and a brief overview of puppetry manipulation. After the show there is an option for a make and take workshop for $4.00 where audience members can make their own simple puppet to take home with them. Productions are geared towards audience members ages 3-8, but are enjoyed by all.

BOO! A Halloween Spooktacular. McMillin Theater at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, (10580 N. 83rd Drive, Peoria AZ 85345). October 12-26, 2019. Box Office (623) 815-7930, www.theaterworks.org

Theater Works at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts is entering its 34th season of providing exceptional theater to the West Valley. Theater Works is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to provide opportunities for children, patrons and artists to experience theater that inspires, enriches and enlightens through the experience of the performing arts. Theater Works acts as the managing tenant for the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts which features more than 200 events a year including: live theater, classical concerts, jazz, popular music, dance, comedy, cultural events, festivals, youth and adult education classes and much more. For more information, call 623.815.7930 or visit www.theaterworks.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories

More Hot Stories For You