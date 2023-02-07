The Studio Presents A.R. Gurney's THE PERFECT PARTY

Theatre Artists Studio presents A.R. Gurney's THE PERFECT PARTY, March 3-26, 2023.

For most of his career, Gurney has aimed his sharp, comedic arrows at the foibles and barely concealed anxieties of the privileged class.

In this play, he explores the crises encountered by a former college professor as he tries to snare a perfect review for his "perfect party" from an influential social critic. Mix in some pointed satire, a touch of farce, lots of laughs, and you have a recipe for a rollicking good time. What makes the perfect party? Join us and find out!

Directed by Carol MacLeod and featuring Tom Koelbel, Deborah Ostreicher, Debra Rich, Judith Eisenberg and Al Benneian.

Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 PM, Sunday Matinees at 2:00 PM. Tickets.