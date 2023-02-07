Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Studio Presents A.R. Gurney's THE PERFECT PARTY

Directed by Carol MacLeod and featuring Tom Koelbel, Deborah Ostreicher, Debra Rich, Judith Eisenberg and Al Benneian.

Feb. 07, 2023  

Theatre Artists Studio presents A.R. Gurney's THE PERFECT PARTY, March 3-26, 2023.

For most of his career, Gurney has aimed his sharp, comedic arrows at the foibles and barely concealed anxieties of the privileged class.

In this play, he explores the crises encountered by a former college professor as he tries to snare a perfect review for his "perfect party" from an influential social critic. Mix in some pointed satire, a touch of farce, lots of laughs, and you have a recipe for a rollicking good time. What makes the perfect party? Join us and find out!

Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 PM, Sunday Matinees at 2:00 PM. Tickets.




An absorbing portrait of one of the most influential women photographers in the history of photography, UNVEILED: JOYCE TENNESON AND THE HEROINE’S JOURNEY is one of the featured films at this year's Sedona International Film Festival.
Guest Artist Pete Sands will present 'NAVAJO HIGHWAYS': Born and raised at the Navajo Reservation in Utah, Pete Sands hopes to make learning about Diné language and culture fun for children through his show 'Navajo Highways.' Come meet Ash and Sadie, two cousins, as they show what their life is like in the Navajo Nation.
Be careful what you wish for in the musical fractured fairy tale INTO THE WOODS.  Find out what happens to some of your favorite fairy tale characters at the end of their stories in the Greasepaint Youtheatre production February 10 –19, 2023
Theatre for Young Audiences USA (TYA/USA), the national organization that provides advocacy and resources to the field of Theatre for Young Audiences, in collaboration with Childsplay in Tempe, Arizona, will present the 2023 TYA/USA National Festival & Conference: AMPLIFY on May 9-12, 2023.

February 4, 2023

Guest Artist Pete Sands will present 'NAVAJO HIGHWAYS': Born and raised at the Navajo Reservation in Utah, Pete Sands hopes to make learning about Diné language and culture fun for children through his show 'Navajo Highways.' Come meet Ash and Sadie, two cousins, as they show what their life is like in the Navajo Nation.
February 3, 2023

Be careful what you wish for in the musical fractured fairy tale INTO THE WOODS.  Find out what happens to some of your favorite fairy tale characters at the end of their stories in the Greasepaint Youtheatre production February 10 –19, 2023
February 3, 2023

Theatre for Young Audiences USA (TYA/USA), the national organization that provides advocacy and resources to the field of Theatre for Young Audiences, in collaboration with Childsplay in Tempe, Arizona, will present the 2023 TYA/USA National Festival & Conference: AMPLIFY on May 9-12, 2023.
February 2, 2023

In February, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation will open two new exhibitions — “Unintended Consequences” and “con∙text” — examining human actions and how they affect the world and the people inhabiting it. 
February 2, 2023

A large portion of the newly renovated Scottsdale Civic Center recently opened to the public, and Scottsdale Arts is preparing a variety of exciting events, including a showcase of artwork by professional athletes during Super Bowl LVII week.
