The School Of Ballet Arizona And Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestras Unite To Showcase SWAN LAKE

The School of Ballet Arizona (SBAZ) and Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestras (PYSO) announce a unique partnership to perform Swan Lake at Desert Botanical Garden May 30, 31, and June 6, 2021. This inaugural collaboration presents a unique opportunity for both SBAZ and PYSO students to gain valuable experience presenting a main stage performance with live music.

"This collaboration with SBAZ is by far the largest and most extensive production undertaken by two youth arts organizations ever in Phoenix," said Matthew Kasper, Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestras artistic and general director. "Not only is this a wonderful opportunity for PYSO's musicians that will give them the experience of performing an entire ballet with a ballet school at a breathtaking venue such as the Desert Botanical Garden, but it is also going to be an amazing experience for the entire Phoenix Arts Community. We felt it was important to keep the arts going in Phoenix during the pandemic and I believe this will be a clear signal to all that the arts are and will continue to thrive in Phoenix."

"Our students and teachers are incredibly thrilled to be back in the studio rehearsing for Swan Lake," said School of Ballet Arizona Director and Ballet Arizona Rehearsal Director, Maria Simonetti. "This year's performance holds even greater significance coming after a very challenging year of cancelled performances. It is a tremendous opportunity for our students to learn how to perform to live orchestral music and we hope this is a collaboration that continues into the future."

To ensure the safety of all involved in the performances, Ballet Arizona has partnered with local company, HealthyVerifyto maintain a safe and healthy environment for all patrons, dancers and staff.

Performances, set against the stunning backdrop of Arizona landscape, begin at 8:00 p.m. Tickets will start at $40 and will go on sale later this spring. Please note - the performance takes place at the Schilling Events Plaza, the Garden's event space located just outside the main entrance. A very limited number will be available to the public and can be purchased by visiting balletaz.org.