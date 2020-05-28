The Phoenix Theatre Company's Next Stages Offers Masterclasses With Debby Rosenthal

Performing arts organizations around the state are moving summer camps and programming online to keep patrons safe during the pandemic. With the launch of The Phoenix Theatre Company's new online education initiative: Next Stages, Debby Rosenthal will teach her On-Camera Masterclass for the seventh year in a row, this time-virtually.

"Each student will thrive as they interact with each other and receive one on one instruction from me, " says Debby Rosenthal class instructor and professional actor, "Your child will learn how to communicate in powerful ways on FaceTime and Zoom-a skill that is invaluable and will be critical in the future."

Debby Rosenthal has over 19 years of teaching experience, has appeared in over 100 TV commercials and has acted at The Phoenix Theatre Company for over 20 years including Elf: The Musical and Mamma Mia. Students will focus on the fun and creative side of acting through the lens of a camera including how to present yourself on FaceTime and Zoom, build self-awareness and gain real-world knowledge of the entertainment business.

"We want to make sure all our campers have a creative outlet this summer to complement their amazing online learning," says Camp Director Hanna Spence-Schehr, "whether you're a teen looking to blow off steam in a dance class, a budding storyteller who's ready to show off their amazing skills, or an experienced actor, we have something for you."

Next Stages classes are available now through July. On-Camera Masterclasses are offered in two sessions; one running June 1 - 5 and a second running June 15 - June 19. A Beginner class for ages 10 and up runs Monday through Friday from 10am to 11:15am and an Intermediate class for ages 12 and up runs Monday through Friday from 11:30am to 12:45pm. Classes are $125 per camper, spots are limited. To learn more and to sign up visit www.phoenixtheatre.com/debbyrosenthal. To learn more about Next Stages, visit www.phoenixtheatre.com/nextstages.

