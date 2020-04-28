The Phoenix Theatre Company Further Postpones 100th Season Of Shows

The Phoenix Theatre Company further postpones it's 100th season of shows to help arrest the spread of COVID-19. In March, The Phoenix Theatre Company made plans to reopen May 13 after the CDC set nationwide social distancing guidelines and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued a statewide "stay at home" order through April 30.

"Out of concern for the safety and health of our patrons, we've made the difficult decision to further postpone the rest of our current season," says Managing Director Vincent VanVleet. "but the fantastic shows we've been looking forward to aren't going anywhere. We'll be here when it's safe to gather again."

While its stages are dark, The Phoenix Theatre Company will continue to provide its programming virtually.

"To help us all stay in touch, we've launched a new, online-only show Behind the Curtain," says Producing Artistic Director Michael Barnard. "It brings us great joy to gather with our patrons and artists as we look for new ways to stay connected while we stay at home."

Streaming every Thursday at 7:30pm, every episode is a backstage pass to the magic of theatre. Behind the Curtain explores shows in The Phoenix Theatre Company's 20/21 season and its community programming initiatives. To RSVP, visit www.phoenixtheatre.com/behindthecurtain.

"We remain unshaken in the belief that theatre brings out the best in us, inspiring hope and understanding." Says Barnard. "And with the support of our steadfast patrons and a generous community, that mission will continue."

The Phoenix Theatre Company requests your patience as the team works diligently to reach out to all ticket holders to reschedule purchased tickets. We anticipate longer than average wait times. However, anyone with immediate concerns can call (602) 254-2151 or visit www.phoenixtheatre.com.





