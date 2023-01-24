Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Nash To Host Summer Jazz Camp At Arizona School For The Arts, June 18 - 24

Spend a fun-filled week learning and performing jazz with the Nash Jazz Summer Camp's all-star faculty! 

Jan. 24, 2023  
The Nash announces a new summer program, its all-day Summer Jazz Camp for middle and high school instrumentalists and vocalists.

Geared for students ages 12 and up, this music camp will be held one week only, June 18 - 24, 2023, from 8:30 am - 4 pm at Arizona School for the Arts, 1410 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004.

The Nash Summer Jazz Camp will be taught by a stellar faculty including Lewis Nash - drums, Charles Lewis - piano, Dennis Rowland - vocals, Mary Petrich and Clark Gibson - saxophones, Chris Finet - bass, Deborah Weisz - trombone, Jeff Libman - guitar and Jason Carder - trumpet. Click here to read faculty bios.

Campers will participate in all-day jazz intensive studies featuring improv, combos and masterclasses with the faculty. Each day concludes with a concert for students on the ASA campus, with the fun-filled week culminating in concerts at the world renowned jazz club, The Nash. Campers will be treated to an inspirational performance by the camp's faculty on Friday evening, June 23rd. The week concludes on Saturday June 24 with students performing on the Nash stage at 1 pm.

Registration for The Nash Summer Jazz Camp is $500. For more information and to register visit thenash.org/2023-summer-camp.



Review: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at Theatre Artists Studio ~ A Work of Timely Importance

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT ~ a play of consequence, superbly directed by Richard Powers Hardt and featuring stellar performances by Tom Koelbel, Jake Nichols, and Debra Rich, runs through February 5th at Theatre Artists Studio in Scottsdale AZ.
Theater Works Presents 2023 Gala in March

Constance W. McMillin, a consistent supporter, advocate, and strong voice for the theater in the community whose relationship with Theater Works began in the early 1990s, will be honored at the annual Theater Works gala, under the theme A Night in Paris, on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts.
Childsplay's TOMAS AND THE LIBRARY LADY Returns Next Month

Childsplay Theatre, a pioneer in theatre for youth since 1977, brings Tomás and the Library to the theater in its 46th season.
TV WESTFEST to Be Held in Tucson in March

The four day event will include appearances by some of your favorite t.v. western stars, including Darby Hinton (Daniel Boone), Robert Carradine (The Cowboys), Bo Svenson (Walking Tall), Roberta Shore (The Virginian), Michael McGreevey (Riverboat),Charlotte Stewart (Little House on the Prairie), Rudy Ramos (Yellowstone), Mitch Vogel (Bonanza), Michael Dante (Custer) and many others.

January 24, 2023

January 23, 2023

January 20, 2023

Spring Jazz Performances Announced at Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has already welcomed some jazz greats to its stage this season, and there's still more to come this spring, including a celebration of Preservation Hall's 60th anniversary on Tuesday, March 7. 
January 19, 2023

Childsplay has announced it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $15,000.
January 13, 2023

Upcoming Theater Productions Announced at Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts

From geriatrics to Jesus, with a little bit of Lucy thrown in, expect plenty of laughs from theater offerings at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in January and February.
