The Nash To Host Summer Jazz Camp At Arizona School For The Arts, June 18 - 24

The Nash announces a new summer program, its all-day Summer Jazz Camp for middle and high school instrumentalists and vocalists.

Geared for students ages 12 and up, this music camp will be held one week only, June 18 - 24, 2023, from 8:30 am - 4 pm at Arizona School for the Arts, 1410 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004.

The Nash Summer Jazz Camp will be taught by a stellar faculty including Lewis Nash - drums, Charles Lewis - piano, Dennis Rowland - vocals, Mary Petrich and Clark Gibson - saxophones, Chris Finet - bass, Deborah Weisz - trombone, Jeff Libman - guitar and Jason Carder - trumpet. Click here to read faculty bios.

Campers will participate in all-day jazz intensive studies featuring improv, combos and masterclasses with the faculty. Each day concludes with a concert for students on the ASA campus, with the fun-filled week culminating in concerts at the world renowned jazz club, The Nash. Campers will be treated to an inspirational performance by the camp's faculty on Friday evening, June 23rd. The week concludes on Saturday June 24 with students performing on the Nash stage at 1 pm.

Registration for The Nash Summer Jazz Camp is $500. For more information and to register visit thenash.org/2023-summer-camp.