The Nash Brings Cedar Walton Long-Time Bandmates For Special Concert

Lewis Nash is gathering long-time bandmates of the great Cedar Walton for a special two-show engagement December 11 at 7:00 pm and 9:15 pm at The Nash.

The Music of Cedar Walton features Vincent Herring on sax, Javon Jackson on sax, Mike LeDonne on piano, David Williams on bass and Lewis Nash on drums. Tickets go on sale November 19 at thenash.org and range from $57 - $70, with discounts for students under 25.



Pianist/composer Cedar Walton created one of the most swinging, lyrical and original sounds in jazz history. While very influential as a pianist and improviser, he was just as important as a composer and arranger. His writing demonstrated a beautiful melodic, harmonic and rhythmic sophistication, and his tunes remain among the most popular in the jazz repertoire.

The quintet is comprised of the fantastic musicians who worked regularly with him including bassist David Williams (who worked with Walton for 30 years), saxophonists Vincent Herring who worked and recorded with Walton for over two decades, and Javon Jackson, who describes Walton as "a major mentor and close friend." Rounding out the ensemble will be Mike LeDonne on piano, whose style was greatly influenced by Walton and Lewis Nash on drums who toured and recorded with the legendary jazz artist.



The Nash is located at 110 E. Roosevelt, in downtown Phoenix, on Roosevelt Row. Beer, wine and soft drinks available for purchase. To view the full calendar of upcoming concerts at The Nash, visit thenash.org/calendar. ﻿