The Nash Announces The Mary Bishop Education Fund

Fund Commemorates Valley Woman Who Championed Young Jazz Artists

In honor of her long-standing love and support of young jazz artists, The Nash announces the establishment of The Mary Bishop Perret Jazz Education Fund.

Donations made to the fund will directly support The Nash programs for youth, including Phoenix Jazz Girls, The Nash Legacy Ensemble and The Nash Futures, providing scholarships for young musicians who want to learn and play jazz.

i??Contributions can be made by cash, check or online at http://thenash.org/marybishopperret

