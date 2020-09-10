Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Nash Announces The Mary Bishop Education Fund

Article Pixel

Fund Commemorates Valley Woman Who Championed Young Jazz Artists

Sep. 10, 2020  

The Nash Announces The Mary Bishop Education Fund

In honor of her long-standing love and support of young jazz artists, The Nash announces the establishment of The Mary Bishop Perret Jazz Education Fund.

Donations made to the fund will directly support The Nash programs for youth, including Phoenix Jazz Girls, The Nash Legacy Ensemble and The Nash Futures, providing scholarships for young musicians who want to learn and play jazz.

i??Contributions can be made by cash, check or online at http://thenash.org/marybishopperret



Related Articles View More Phoenix Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Cherry Arts Presents THE FAN by Carlo Goldoni
  • The Fisher Center at Bard Presents Meshell Ndegeocello's CHAPTER & VERSE: THE GOSPEL OF JAMES BALDWIN
  • Who's Louis? Presents I'M NOT PLAYING, An Interactive Digital Installation at KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival
  • BIODANCE Premieres First Ever Virtual Show