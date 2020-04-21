The Nash Announces THE NASH AT HOME

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In response to the quarantine for COVID 19, The Nash is broadcasting two concerts a week for fans of jazz to enjoy at home. Dubbed the "One More Time" Concert Series, the concerts are taken from the Nash's impressive archive recorded during the artists' original appearances and include some of the greatest moments since the jazz club's inception in downtown Phoenix.

All concerts are streamed via the Nash facebook page at 6:30 pm MST/9:30 EST each Wednesday and Saturday night. Upcoming concerts include the legendary Jimmy Cobb who performed at The Nash for his "This I Dig of You" CD Release Concert (April 25) Warren Wolf: Amazing Vibes (April 29), vocalist Mary Stallings w/Eric Gunnison Trio + Javon Jackson (May 2).

Future broadcast concerts will include such artists as Cory Weeds featuring David Hazeltine, Lewis Nash The Japan Jazz Connection featuring Mayu Saeki, guitarist Randy Napoleon and pianist Emmet Cohen.

To receive alerts for upcoming concerts sign up for The Nash email notifications at https://thenash.org/contact/join-our-mailing-list/

All broadcasts are offered free to the public and can be viewed at The Nash facebook page: facebook.com/TheNashJazzClub.

Those interested in helping The Nash during the quarantine may contribute to the response fund at thenash.org/helpnow

For more information on The Nash and to view the full schedule of events and jazz programs visit TheNash.org.





