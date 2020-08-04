The Nash Announces Phoenix Jazz Girls Rising

Open to girls ages 10-17, the musicians meet weekly to learn well-known jazz tunes and create improvised solos.

The Nash has opened enrollment for its all-female jazz musician program, Phoenix Jazz Girls Rising. Led by local musicians Mary Petrich, (saxophone) and Claudia Bloom (piano), Phoenix Jazz Girls is designed to provide mentorship and musical collaboration for aspiring young women interested in jazz.

Open to girls ages 10-17, the musicians meet weekly to learn well-known jazz tunes and create improvised solos to express individuality, culminating in a public performance at The Nash at the end of the semester.

"I think it's really important to have female mentors. I'm the only female in a professional big band and I still find that interesting. I think, "Why is it all men? where are the girls?" - Mary Petrich, Phoenix Jazz Girls instructor, speaking about the creation of the program.

"There is something special and of great value to have an all-female environment. These young women are able to try new things and not feel judged or uncomfortable. They grow to really trust each other."

Sessions are held on Saturdays at 10 am, September 19 - November 7. Due to COVID-19, Phoenix Jazz Girls Rising will begin the year online and move to an in-person model as the situation in Arizona becomes safe for students and teachers.

Interested parents and students should visit https://www.phoenixjazzgirlsrising.com/ or thenash.org/education/phoenix-jazz-girls-rising/. Cost is $100 with limited scholarship funds available. Phoenix Jazz Girls Rising at The Nash. Video created by Katherine Sypher.

