The Ladies to Present Site-Specific SCREWED at Bar Construction Site in October

Physical Comediennes THE LADIES have teamed up with immersive bar designer/architect WESLEY JAMES (Century Grand-UnderTow, Platform 18 & The Grey Hen) for a new site-specific production. SCREWED, the new show from the wild, wacky world of THE LADIES, will be held at the construction site of the new concept cocktail bar designed by James opening in Tempe later this fall.

Performances of SCREWED are October 21 & 22 at 7 pm and 8:30 pm. Tickets are $45 and are on sale at wearetheladies.net.

ABOUT SCREWED

The Ladies and their closest friends (you!) meet up at a bar on Mill Ave but shockingly arrive at a construction site inside the latest creation of Wesley James (the designer behind Century Grand). Part satire, part reality, all ridiculous, the audience is in for an unexpected and memorable night with The Ladies and a cast of unusual characters.

The location (somewhere on Mill Ave) will be revealed to ticket holders 24 hours in advance. A talkback after the show allows visitors to learn more about the space and James' latest innovative design.

﻿This event is for ages 21 and up.

ABOUT THE LADIES

THE LADIES are a zany, awkward pair of mom characters, clinging to the past to get through today. With a fresh ability to laugh at life's most routine moments, they bring their wacky and awkward style of movement and live theater into the most surprising and unexpected locations.

Sporting their classic Reeboks and fanny packs, The Ladies previous productions include "Ladies Gone Mild" (The Graduate Hotel in Tempe), "Room for Two" and "Ladies in the Headlights" (in Valley parking lots), as well as "Let Your Lady Out" (First Draft Book Bar/Changing Hands in downtown Phoenix).

They have been featured at Chandler Center for the Arts, Scottsdale Center for the Arts, The Players Theater NYC, Center for Visual Arts in Denver, the Regional Alternative Dance Festival in Kalamazoo, and showcased at the 50th Anniversary of Dance at ASU.

This project is partially funded by the City of Tempe - Community Arts Grant.

Screwed is a creation of Yes And Productions.