The Improv Syndicate Launches Improv Shows Throughout Arizona

Audience members don't just watch a show, they are part of it!

Dec. 20, 2020  

The Improv Syndicate will be producing improv shows though various throughout the Phoenix metro area as well as throughout the state of Arizona.

The Improv Syndicate - the most cutting edge, relevant Improv Troupe performing! Phoenix, Arizona. Improv Classes, Improv Workshops, Improv Team Building & More!

You would have to go to L.A., Chicago or New York to see shows of this caliber.

Audience members don't just watch a show, they are part of it! If you've ever seen the show "Whose Line is it Anyways?" then you know what we're all about! Our antics take place on stage, off stage, with the audience and without. You never know what's going to happen from one minute to the next!

You can watch The Improv Syndicate or you can train with them! Classes and shows are on-going.

They've been training actors, standups, improv players and everyday folks for 10+ years.

Never the same show twice - unrehearsed, unscripted, Improv without a net!

Cost is as low as $10 a class, both in-person as well as online classes available!

Adults 18+

Check for more info HERE:
https://theimprovsyndicate.com/


