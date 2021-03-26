The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre Present THE BIRDS AND THE BEES

The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre has announced that there will be no family performances on April 10-11, but there will be puppets for grown-ups, on Saturday, April 10 at 8pm.

THE BIRDS AND THE BEES" DRIVE-IN ADULT PUPPET SLAM

Spring is in the air! Daisy, Jingles, and your favorite local Slam artists are ready to teach you all about the Birds and the Bees in this one-night-only assortment of quirky and exciting puppet shows for adults 18+.

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; paid reservations are required and must be received before 5pm the Friday before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php