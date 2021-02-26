The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre Announces Drive-In Puppet Show JACK RABBIT & THE DESERT TORTOISE

Drive-In Puppet Show: "Jack Rabbit & the Desert Tortoise" comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater.

Performances take place Saturday, March 13 at 10:00am and Sunday, March 14 at 2:00pm.

This funny version of Aesop's "Tortoise and the Hare" fable features slow and steady Dusty the Desert Tortoise in an epic race against wild Jack the Jackrabbit, set in the Sonoran Desert. There's plenty of audience participation as you cheer for your favorite athlete!

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the Friday before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php . The parking lot will be open 15 minutes before showtime. Restroom is available before and after the performance. Shows and showtimes are subject to change.