Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre Announces Drive-In Puppet Show JACK RABBIT & THE DESERT TORTOISE

This funny version of Aesop's "Tortoise and the Hare" fable features slow and steady Dusty the Desert Tortoise in an epic race against wild Jack the Jackrabbit.

Feb. 26, 2021  

The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre Announces Drive-In Puppet Show JACK RABBIT & THE DESERT TORTOISE

Drive-In Puppet Show: "Jack Rabbit & the Desert Tortoise" comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater.

Performances take place Saturday, March 13 at 10:00am and Sunday, March 14 at 2:00pm.

This funny version of Aesop's "Tortoise and the Hare" fable features slow and steady Dusty the Desert Tortoise in an epic race against wild Jack the Jackrabbit, set in the Sonoran Desert. There's plenty of audience participation as you cheer for your favorite athlete!

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the Friday before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php . The parking lot will be open 15 minutes before showtime. Restroom is available before and after the performance. Shows and showtimes are subject to change.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Scenery Bags - Beautiful Broadway Necklace
Dancer Definition Poster
Future Broadway Star Youth Unisex T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Phoenix Stories
Scottsdale Arts Board Of Trustees Adds Four New Members Photo

Scottsdale Arts Board Of Trustees Adds Four New Members

Arizona Citizens For The Arts, 10 Restaurants Partner Up For Statewide Governors Arts Awar Photo

Arizona Citizens For The Arts, 10 Restaurants Partner Up For Statewide Governor's Arts Awards Celebration

MusicaNova Announces Two Live Concerts in March Photo

MusicaNova Announces Two Live Concerts in March

Neighborhood Comedy Theatre Announces In Person and Online Weekend Improv Comedy Shows Photo

Neighborhood Comedy Theatre Announces In Person and Online Weekend Improv Comedy Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • The 19th Represents Announces RESILIENCE AND RECOVERY: HEALTH CARE, VACCINES AND THE ROAD BACK FROM COVID-19
  • Austin Playhouse Announces Livestream Reading of ROARING by Cyndi Williams
  • Join TILT Performance Group's Game Night With TILT: A TILT Treasure
  • Neave Trio Performs Music by Clarke, Chaminade, and Piazzolla on Free Livestream