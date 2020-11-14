The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Announces Upcoming Performances
Check out the final two shows they are offering this month!
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater has announced its upcoming lineup of shows through the end of November.
Drive-in Puppet Show - The Little Red Hen
Saturday, November 21 at 10:00am
Who will help the Little Red Hen with all the work it takes to get wheat made into bread? A fun sing-along show featuring the hard-working hen, her silly (and lazy!) animal friends and a very helpful little chick.
Drive-in Puppet Show - The Dinosaur Picnic
Saturday, November 28 at 10:00am
In this silly and interactive NEW SHOW, a talented bunch of dinosaurs get together for a
rollicking good time at the Dinosaur Picnic! Includes a puppet-making activity you can do right in your car.
Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the day before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay. Shows and showtimes are subject to change; please be sure to call the theater to confirm.The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org