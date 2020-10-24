The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Announces Upcoming Lineup

Check out these two upcoming performances!

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater has announced its upcoming lineup of performances for the next two weekends.

Check out the lineup below!

Drive-in Puppet Show - Trouble At Haunted Mountain

October 31 at 10:00am

Join in for this funny and not-too-spooky original story set in old-time Arizona featuring an old prospector, his clever donkey and a haunted gold mine.

The Dinosaur Picnic

Saturday, November 7 at 10:00am

In this silly and interactive NEW SHOW, a talented bunch of dinosaurs get together for a rollicking good time at the Dinosaur Picnic!



Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the day before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay. Shows and showtimes are subject to change; please be sure to call the theater to confirm.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org

Shows View More Phoenix Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You