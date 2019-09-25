The Fountain Hills Youth Theater Presents PASTA PISTOLS AND PASSION: A MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY!

"Pasta, Pistols and Passion: A Murder Mystery Dinner Party!" is an adaptation written by Susan Miller-Dee and Ross Collins. Join us for a fun-filled evening of laughs, dinner, and mystery as you join Mama Rosa and her family at their restaurant, 'La Speranza,' for the wake of her late husband Pepi, and then help solve his murder! Purchase "La Speranza Bucks" so you can bribe his family for clues! Enjoy a delicious 3-course meal and join the fun as patrons get the chance to win items from the late Pepi's estate.

"Pasta, Pistols and Passion: A Murder Mystery Dinner Party!" is directed by Ross Collins and produced by Aimee Avery, Allison Hacker, and Anne Kelleher.

"Pasta, Pistols and Passion: A Murder Mystery Dinner Party!" will play Friday, October 25th and Saturday, October 26th at 5:30pm at DC Bar and Grill at Desert Canyon Golf Club, located at 10440 Indian Wells Dr. Ticket prices are $50 for Adults and $35 for Students, or $320 for a table of 8, and include the show and three-course dinner. Full bar available. A portion of the ticket price is tax-deductible.

Fundraiser proceeds benefit the Fountain Hills Youth Theater theatrical productions, workshops and camps. Tickets are available online at www.fhtaz.org or through the Box Office at (480) 837-9661. Box office hours are 12:00pm-5:00pm Tuesday-Saturday.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories

More Hot Stories For You