The Fountain Hills Theater Presents BROADWAY DRIVE-IN THEATRE

KTVK has reported that The Fountain Hills Theater will present its "Broadway Drive-In Theatre," an outdoor musical theater production that adheres to all social distancing protocols, taking place from Thursday, May 28 through Saturday, May 30.

This is the first production that The Fountain Hills Theater has put on since all other productions were shut down due to the COVID-19 crisis. The show will be performed on a stage in the theater's parking lot.

Creator Peter J. Hill said, "After having been shuttered since March 26, it is only natural that our patrons and actors throughout the Valley are craving social interaction, yet will hesitate to participate in social gatherings as our state reopens...Broadway Drive-in Theatre is our exciting contribution to begin easing back with a one-of-a-kind experience for both performers and audience."

Audience members will remain in their vehicles, with sound broadcast on an FM closed-circuit radio signal to tune in to hear.

The show will run Thursday, May 28, Friday, May 29, and Saturday, May 30. The parking lot opens at 7:30 pm, and the show starts 8 p.m.

