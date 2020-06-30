The Christian Festival Association Announces First Ever Nationwide Virtual Festival

Following last month's announcement of their nationwide inspirational Hope Lives Campaign, today the Christian Festival Association (CFA), the leading association of Christian Festivals in North America, announced the launch of the first ever Hope Lives Virtual Festival.

Produced through a joint effort of all 28 CFA member festivals in partnership with Compassion International and Eight Days of Hope, this nationwide virtual event will bring many of Christian music's leading artists including TobyMac, for King & Country, the Newsboys, Matthew West, Zach Williams, and more to audiences across the country, allowing everyone to join in the virtual event from the comfort of their homes, backyards, and local places of worship.



The Hope Lives Virtual Festival will take place on Saturday July 18 and will be streamed via the Christian Festival Association's Facebook page as well on many of the participating artists' and festivals' social media accounts. More information, including artist lineup announcements and ways to get involved, can be found at christianfestivalassociation.com.



"We are so excited to bring our festival fans across the nation one unified festival event on July 18th. With the cancelation of nearly all in person summer events for 2020, the CFA members have joined together to bring this virtual event to their communities. We hope it will provide an opportunity for festival fans to reunite in small gatherings in their backyards, church parking lots, etc. to experience the event together. We want this to be a fun, interactive festival experience for all fans who tune in," said Julie Klinger, CFA, Executive Director.



"Compassion is honored to join the Christian Festival Association (CFA) in their first ever Virtual Festival to benefit the children Compassion serves," said Tim Thompson from Compassion International. "As COVID-19 is sweeping across the world, the experts say it is hitting the developing world the hardest. Please join us as we partner with thousands of local churches in 25 countries to bring hope to children and give them the opportunity to become all God has created them to be."



"Eight Days of Hope is excited to partner with the CFA festival family from coast to coast," said Steve Tybor, President of Eight Days of Hope. "As a ministry that focuses on loving and serving the brokenhearted both after natural disasters and those rescued from sex trafficking, sponsoring Hope Lives is a great way to share with the community of Christ a way that they can make a difference through Eight Days of Hope."



More information about the event can be found at christianfestivalassociation.com.

