The Academy of American Poets Announces New Partnership With University of Arizona Press for the Ambroggio Prize

The Academy of American Poets has announced a new partnership with the University of Arizona Press in Tucson, Arizona. Beginning in 2020, recipients of the organization's Ambroggio Prize will have their winning manuscript published in Spanish with the English translation by the University of Arizona Press, a nationally recognized publisher of award-winning works in Latinx and Indigenous literature. The Ambroggio Prize is a $1,000 publication award given for a book-length poetry manuscript originally written in Spanish and with an English translation. This new partnership is part of the Academy of American Poets' ongoing commitment to supporting American poets at all stages of their careers, fostering the appreciation of contemporary poetry, and collaborating with other poetry organizations and presses

"The University of Arizona Press is one of the first publishers to spotlight Latinx literary voices. We are honored to be selected by the Academy of American Poets to publish annually the Ambroggio Prize-winner," said Kathryn Conrad, director of the University of Arizona Press. "This prize celebrates the voices of many Latinx poets whose first language is Spanish, building on our mission to foreground voices that might otherwise not be heard."

In addition to the 2020 Ambroggio Prize-winning manuscript, which will be announced in the fall of 2020 and published in the fall of 2021, the University of Arizona Press will be publishing the 2019 Ambroggio Prize-winning manuscript, Danzsirley/Dawn's Early by Gloria Muñoz, in the spring of 2020.

Established in 2017, the Ambroggio Prize is the only annual award of its kind in the United States that honors American poets whose first language is Spanish. It is one of the American Poets Prizes, a collection of eleven major awards given by the Academy of American Poets.

