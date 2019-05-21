Tempe Center For The Arts Announces New Season

Tempe Center for the Arts (TCA) is venturing into an exciting, collaborative approach to subscription ticket sales this season. A true partnership with local presenters, the Mix & Match program saves patrons 25% on tickets and gives them the flexibility to choose from TCA 19-20 Season AND Resident Artist offerings. "We are grateful for the relationships we have with our resident companies and the support of the arts community. Collectively, our goal is to create equity by providing diverse, inclusive and accessible art to the Tempe community," says Ralph Remington, Tempe Center for the Arts' Producing Artistic Director and Deputy Director for Tempe Arts & Culture.

Details about the new Mix & Match program, new subscriber benefits, and list of shows are available at tempecenterforthearts.com/MixandMatch. Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale now through the TCA Box Office, online at tempecenterforthearts.com or by calling (480) 350-2822.

The TCA's own 2019-20 TCA Presents season features critically-acclaimed theatre, 90's Hip-Hop, Latin Rock, multi-platinum recording artists, a first-ever co-presentation with ASU Gammage, a 1960s drama that takes a sharp knife to American racism, and the return of Disrupt FEST, an eclectic mashup of performance art. The full schedule is available at tempecenterforthearts.com/19-20season.

Resident Artist groups participating in the Mix & Match program include Arizona Wind Symphony, Bridge Initiative: Women In Theatre, CONDER/dance, Hayden's Ferry Chamber Music Series, Lakeshore Music, Scottsdale Musical Theatre Company, Stray Cat Theatre, Tempe Comedy and Tempe Winds.

TCA PRESENTS 2019-20 SEASON

DUTCHMAN by LeRoi Jones / Amiri Baraka

October 4-19, 2019 / $25 - $38

Dutchman is a 1960s drama about a white woman and a young black man on a New York subway train who match wits in a sexualized game of cat and mouse that leads them headlong into a violent conclusion. The searing confrontation amplifies the dimensions of racial conflict in America.

BLUE NOTE 80TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION:

THE STATE OF JAZZ 2019

November 16, 2019 / 7:30 pm / $17 - $44

Blue Note Records, considered the world's most-respected and longest-running jazz label, brings its 80th Anniversary Celebration Tour: The State of Jazz 2019 tour to TCA. Featuring three of the hottest modern jazz artists today - vocalist Kandace Springs, Pianist James Francies, and Saxophonist James Carter and his Organ Trio - the show is a spectacular celebration of the "Current State of Jazz."

FLIGHT - An Immersive Theatre Installation

based on the novel Hinterland by Caroline Brothers and adapted by Oliver Emanuel

co-presented with ASU Gammage

January 17 - February 1, 2020 / $20

Two young orphaned brothers embark on a desperate odyssey to freedom and safety. With their small inheritance stitched into their clothes, they set off on an epic journey across Europe, in a heart-wrenching road story of terror, hope, imagination and survival. Mixing graphic novel with exquisite diorama, FLIGHT draws you into its fragile miniature world and immerses you in a gripping story of two children lost in dangerous lands.

Tito Puente, JR. WITH THE RICO MONACO BAND

February 15, 2020 / 7:30 pm / $20 - $35

Following in his father's footsteps, passionate Latin & jazz bandleader, Tito Puente, Jr., has joined forces with international sensations, The Rico Monaco Band bringing you a high-energy concert of hits from Tito Puente, Santana, Juanes, and all the Latin Rock Legends, that will have you dancing all night.

OLEANNA by David Mamet

March 13-28, 2020 / $25 - $38

When Carol, an undergraduate at a prestigious college fears failing a course, she seeks the help of her professor, John. John bends the rules and decides to give her an "A" if she agrees to meet with him privately. This powerful drama explores the destructiveness of miscommunication and confronts the reality of sexual harassment in the #MeToo Era.

DISRUPT FEST. Live Mashup. No Boundaries.

March 20 & 21, 2020 / On Sale Soon

This year's annual festival highlights include 90's Hip-Hop & Freestyle legends Coolio and Rob Base and a mashup of super-charged experiences.

LEGENDS OF FREESTYLE featuring Coolio and Rob Base

March 21, 2020 / 7:30 pm / $20 - $30

You're invited to an old school throwdown featuring 90's Hip-Hop and Freestyle legends Coolio and Rob Base.

Joan Osborne / THE WEEPIES

April 4, 2020 / 7:30 pm / $25 - $50; VIP $58

ONE UNBELIEVABLE NIGHT! Joan Osborne, multi-platinum selling recording artist and seven-time GRAMMY-nominated soulful artist, is joined by Indie-Rock singer-songwriters, The Weepies. With more than a million records sold and 100+ million streams on Spotify, the duo, who rarely tours, joins the multi-talented "One of Us" singer for a season-ending indie-rock, acoustic and soulful, night of music.

TCA offers a 25% discount for subscribers who purchase three or more shows.

Groups of 8+ - 15% off regular priced tickets.

Student tickets - $15.

Seniors & Military - $5 off per ticket.

To subscribe or purchase group tickets, contact the Box Office (480) 350-2822.

* Prices, shows, dates, schedules, venues and artists are subject to change without notice. Fees not included.

About Tempe Center for the Arts

Tempe Center for the Arts celebrates creativity at the highest levels, drawing visitors as well as regional and national attention. Performances, activities, special events, education and exhibition programs and community outreach promote diversity and inclusion.

Since its opening in 2007, more than a million visitors have attended nearly 13,000 events.

MISSION: Tempe Center for the Arts is making waves in the desert by embracing art in all forms and all voices.

More Information: visit www.tempecenterforthearts.com





