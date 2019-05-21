Tempe Center For The Arts Announces 2019-20 Season

Tempe Center for the Arts (TCA) is venturing into an exciting, collaborative approach to subscription ticket sales this season. A true partnership with local presenters, the Mix & Match program saves patrons 25% on tickets and gives them the flexibility to choose from TCA 19-20 Season AND Resident Artist offerings. "We are grateful for the relationships we have with our resident companies and the support of the arts community. Collectively, our goal is to create equity by providing diverse, inclusive and accessible art to the Tempe community," says Ralph Remington, Tempe Center for the Arts' Producing Artistic Director and Deputy Director for Tempe Arts & Culture.

Details about the new Mix & Match program, new subscriber benefits, and list of shows are available at tempecenterforthearts.com/MixandMatch. Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale now through the TCA Box Office, online at tempecenterforthearts.com or by calling (480) 350-2822.

The TCA's own 2019-20 TCA Presents season features critically-acclaimed theatre, 90's Hip-Hop, Latin Rock, multi-platinum recording artists, a first-ever co-presentation with ASU Gammage, a 1960s drama that takes a sharp knife to American racism, and the return of Disrupt FEST, an eclectic mashup of performance art. The full schedule is available at tempecenterforthearts.com/19-20season.

Resident Artist groups participating in the Mix & Match program include Arizona Wind Symphony, Bridge Initiative: Women In Theatre, CONDER/dance, Hayden's Ferry Chamber Music Series, Lakeshore Music, Scottsdale Musical Theatre Company, Stray Cat Theatre, Tempe Comedy and Tempe Winds.

TCA Presents 2019-20 Shows:

October 4 - 19, 2019 Dutchman, by LeRoi Jones / Amiri Baraka

November 16, 2019 Blue Note 80th Anniversary Celebration

Jan 17 - Feb 1, 2020 FLIGHT - An Immersive Theatre Installation

co-presented with ASU Gammage

February 15, 2020 Tito Puente, Jr. with The Rico Monaco Band

Mar 13 - 28, 2020 Oleanna by David Mamet

March 20 & 21, 2020 Disrupt FEST

March 21, 2019 Legends of Freestyle featuring Coolio and Rob Base

April 4, 2020 Joan Osborne / The Weepies





