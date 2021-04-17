Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE THREE BILL GOATS GRUFF Drive-In Puppet Show Comes to The Great Arizona Puppet Theater

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix.

Apr. 17, 2021  
THE THREE BILL GOATS GRUFF Drive-In Puppet Show Comes to The Great Arizona Puppet Theater

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present Drive-in Puppet Show "THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF" Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2 at 9:00am.

There's lots of musical fun in this story of three very determined goats and one very
mean, very hungry troll!

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members. Paid reservations are required and must be received before 5pm the Friday before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php.

The parking lot will be open 15 minutes before showtime. Restroom is available before and after the performance. Shows and showtimes are subject to change.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Phoenix Stories
BWW Review: THE RAINMAKER at Hale Centre Theatre Photo

BWW Review: THE RAINMAKER at Hale Centre Theatre

Experience Jazz At Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Photo

Experience Jazz At Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts

THE ODD COUPLE Brings the Laughs to Desert Stages Theatre Now Through April 25 Photo

THE ODD COUPLE Brings the Laughs to Desert Stages Theatre Now Through April 25

BWW Review: Lauren Gundersons THE HEATH at Arizona Theatre Company Is A Masterpiece That M Photo

BWW Review: Lauren Gunderson's THE HEATH at Arizona Theatre Company Is A Masterpiece That Must Be Heard To Be Seen


More Hot Stories For You

  • Sydney Con Plays Host To A Jazz Festival Again in 2021
  • Critical Stages Touring Presents World Premiere Anthology Of Short Plays From Award-Winning Australian Playwrights
  • Melanie Tait's THE APPLETON LADIES POTATO RACE Comes to Glen Street Theatre
  • Shannon Dooley, Erin Clare, Amy Hack, and More Announced For AMERICAN PSYCHO at Sydney Opera House