THE THREE BILL GOATS GRUFF Drive-In Puppet Show Comes to The Great Arizona Puppet Theater

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present Drive-in Puppet Show "THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF" Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2 at 9:00am.

There's lots of musical fun in this story of three very determined goats and one very

mean, very hungry troll!

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members. Paid reservations are required and must be received before 5pm the Friday before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php

The parking lot will be open 15 minutes before showtime. Restroom is available before and after the performance. Shows and showtimes are subject to change.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org