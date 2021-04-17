THE THREE BILL GOATS GRUFF Drive-In Puppet Show Comes to The Great Arizona Puppet Theater
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present Drive-in Puppet Show "THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF" Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2 at 9:00am.
There's lots of musical fun in this story of three very determined goats and one very
mean, very hungry troll!
The parking lot will be open 15 minutes before showtime. Restroom is available before and after the performance. Shows and showtimes are subject to change.The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org