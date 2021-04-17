THE THREE BILL GOATS GRUFF Drive-In Puppet Show Comes to The Great Arizona Puppet Theater

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present Drive-in Puppet Show "THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF" Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2 at 9:00am.

There's lots of musical fun in this story of three very determined goats and one very

mean, very hungry troll!

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members. Paid reservations are required and must be received before 5pm the Friday before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php

The parking lot will be open 15 minutes before showtime. Restroom is available before and after the performance. Shows and showtimes are subject to change.