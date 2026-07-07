Video: Sneak Peek of 'At the End of the Day' From LES MISERABLES at The Phoenix Theatre Company





Get a first look inside rehearsals for Les Misérables at The Phoenix Theatre Company with this sneak peek of "At the End of the Day." Les Misérables returns to the stage tells a timeless story of courage, love, and sacrifice, set against the backdrop of 19th-century France.

Join in for one of the most iconic musicals of all time, featuring songs like “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” and “One Day More.” Performances will run from July 15-August 30.

The cast is led by Ethan Rogers as Jean Valjean, Geoffrey F. Belliston as Javert, Tre Moore as Marius, Carmiña Monserrat as Cosette, Monet Sabel as Fantine, Hahnna Christianson as Eponine, Toby Yatso as Thenardier, Terey Summers as Madame Thenardier, Josh Pike as Enjolras, Leon Ewing and Dominic Montufar sharing the role of Gavroche, and Shiloh Foreman and Alexia Lade sharing the roles of Little Cosette and Little Eponine.

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