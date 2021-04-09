Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE MONKEY AND THE PIRATE Drive-In Puppet Show Announced at Great AZ Puppet Theatre

The show tells the story of a monkey, a pirate and a valuable banana treasure adding up to plenty of hilarious fun in one rambunctious original play.

Apr. 9, 2021  

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the Friday before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php.

The parking lot will be open 15 minutes before showtime. Restroom is available before and after the performance. Shows and showtimes are subject to change.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org.


