THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES Bring 50's And 60's Music To Desert Stages Theatre In March

Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre has announced its return to live musical theatre with THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES. Opening Friday, March 12, the show features the many talents of Sara Sanderson as Cindy Lou Huffington, Isabel Julazadeh as Missy Miller, Sara Cleeland as Betty Jean Reynolds, and Sarah Davidson as Suzy Simpson.

A smash off-Broadway hit, THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES was created and written by Roger Bean. At the 1958 Springfield High School prom, Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy share hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts. The girls serenade the audience with classic 50s hits, including "Lollipop," "Dream Lover," "Stupid Cupid" and "Lipstick on Your Collar." In Act II, the Wonderettes return 10 years later to perform at their class reunion, and the audience learns of the highs and lows the girls have experienced since graduation.

Directed by Valley actress, director, and teaching artist Molly Lajoie, and featuring more than 30 classic 50's and 60's hits, DST's THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES is sure to provide smiles and memories as the girls take us on a musical road trip that spans a decade.

Joining Lajoie on the TMW production team is John Luke Osorio, music and vocal direction; Ally Baumlin, stage management; Karis Eliese, Director's Assistant/Dance Captain; Michael Haslanger, Lighting Design; Jason Lynn, Sound Design; and Rob Watson, Set Design. The creative team also includes costume designer Mickey Courtney and props mistress Mary "Mary Proppins" Rooney.

COVID-19 safety measures at Desert Stages Theatre include touch-free transactions, socially-distanced seating, and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing before every performance. The maximum capacity of the theatre has been reduced to allow for adequate space between patrons. Patrons, seated in pairs, can be assured that the seats directly in front or behind and on either side of them will be vacant. Shows are expected to sell out quickly, so advance reservations are encouraged. For tickets, visit DesertStages.org, or call the Desert Stages Theatre Box Office at (480) 483-1664.

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES opens Friday, March 12, at Desert Stages Theatre and runs through Sunday, March 28. Showtimes for the production will be Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30pm, with matinee performances at 3:00pm on Saturdays and Sundays. All tickets are $25. Desert Stages is located on the lower level of Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall near the Food Court next to Wonderspaces.