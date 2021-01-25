THE LADIES Bring Drive In Pop Up Shows To Tempe

With their sold-out performances at shows around the Valley including Phoenix, Scottsdale and Chandler, physical comediennes "The Ladies" bring their newest pop-up drive-in show "Room For Two" to Tempe.

A follow up to their outrageous "Ladies in the Headlights" show,"Room For Two" brings the wacky duo to a downtown Tempe parking garage where the audience watches from the safety of their cars. With the help of the parking garage attendant, "Stan," The Ladies create a zany, interactive and completely mesmerizing comedic experience.

Performances of "Room For Two" will be held February 27 and March 6 at 6:30 pm and 8:00 pm in Tempe. Tickets are $49.99 per car and on sale now at wearetheladies.net.

"You watch, you laugh your head off, and afterwards you think, 'What in the heck did I just see?" says audience member Patricia Zale, who attended a performance of "The Ladies" in November. "It's liberating to be able to get out and see such a fun live show - and something not on a video screen for a change!"

Set in a parking garage, The Ladies arrive at their secret catch-up spot to find a crowd. With the help of the garage attendant, Stan, The Ladies host the audience in an impromptu party. From trivial pursuit to smooth jazz, audience members can expect a hilariously awkward and fun experience-from the safety of their cars.

Audience members reserve a parking spot, drive in, and watch The Ladies perform by the light of their high-beams and to the soundtrack broadcast through their car radios. Participants should tune their car radios to 88.1 to hear the performance,

The Ladies "Room For Two" performance location and directions will be sent to ticket holders 24 hours prior to performance date.

For tickets and information visit WeAreTheLadies.net