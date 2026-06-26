THE EXONERATED, DON'T BOTHER ME, I CAN'T COPE & More Set for Black Theatre Troupe's 57th Season

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Black Theatre Troupe has announced its 57th Season, featuring five productions that celebrate resilience, faith, culture, community, and the enduring strength of the human spirit. The 2026-2027 lineup includes The Exonerated, Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope, Black Nativity, Colored People's Time, and Jubilee.

Flex Pass packages are on sale now, offering audiences the flexibility to enjoy the season on their own schedule while taking advantage of Early Bird savings through July 15. Single tickets will go on sale July 16 at 10 a.m.

"Our 57th Season reflects the resilience, faith, humor, creativity, and determination that have shaped the African American experience," said David Hemphill, Executive Director of Black Theatre Troupe. "Whether audiences join us for one production or the entire season, these stories remind us where we've been, celebrate who we are, and challenge us to imagine what's possible for the future."

2026-2027 Season

The Exonerated

By Jessica Blank & Erik Jensen

September 11-27, 2026

Directed by Matthew Wiener

Based on the true stories of six wrongfully convicted people, The Exonerated is a powerful examination of justice, resilience, and hope. Drawn from court transcripts and personal accounts, the acclaimed drama reveals the human cost of wrongful convictions while celebrating the extraordinary strength of those who survived them.

Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope

Book, Music & Lyrics by Micki Grant

October 23-November 8, 2026

Directed and Choreographed by Patdro Harris

Musical Direction by Brenda Hankins

Musical Arrangements by Joey Leyva

A groundbreaking Broadway hit by Micki Grant, one of the first Black women to write and compose a musical produced on Broadway, Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope takes audiences on a spirited journey through the joys, challenges, humor, and heartaches of everyday Black life. Filled with unforgettable music, it is a joyful celebration of culture, community, and resilience.

Black Nativity

By Langston Hughes

November 27-December 6, 2026

Directed by Walter Belcher

A beloved holiday tradition returns to Black Theatre Troupe. Langston Hughes' timeless retelling of the Nativity story comes alive through soul-stirring gospel music, vibrant dance, and powerful storytelling. Filled with faith, hope, and joy, Black Nativity is an uplifting celebration of community and the true spirit of the season.

Colored People's Time

By Leslie Lee

February 5-21, 2027

Directed by Rachel Finley

Spanning nearly 100 years of African American life, Colored People's Time chronicles the struggles, triumphs, humor, and resilience that shaped generations. Through a series of compelling stories, the drama celebrates the courage, determination, and enduring spirit of a people whose legacy continues to inspire.

Jubilee

By Tazewell Thompson

March 26-April 11, 2027

Musical Director: TBD

Inspired by the remarkable true story of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, Jubilee follows a group of formerly enslaved students who set out to save their struggling school and share the power of spirituals with the world. Filled with soaring music and unforgettable storytelling, the production celebrates faith, perseverance, and hope.

Flex Pass Packages

Flex Pass packages are on sale now and allow audiences to choose from 4-play, 3-play, or 2-play packages that can be used in any combination throughout the season, excluding Black Nativity.

Early Bird pricing is available through July 15, with 4-play Flex Passes priced at $160, 3-play Flex Passes at $126, and 2-play Flex Passes at $90. Flex Pass holders can save up to $48 compared to purchasing individual tickets.

For information about Flex Passes, performance schedules, and tickets, visit blacktheatretroupe.org or call 602-258-8128.

About Black Theatre Troupe

Founded in 1970 by Helen K. Mason, Black Theatre Troupe is one of the nation's longest continuously operating Black theatre companies. Located at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center in downtown Phoenix, the company is dedicated to producing powerful theatrical works, nurturing diverse artistic talent, and strengthening communities through stories that celebrate the Black experience and our shared humanity.

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