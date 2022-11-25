THE ELVES AND THE SHOEMAKER is Coming to The Great Arizona Puppet Theater This Holiday Season

"THE ELVES AND THE SHOEMAKER": In this charming holiday-themed version of the traditional tale, Santa sends his elves to help the kindly shoemaker and his wife. Recommended for ages 4 and up. **NO SHOW SUNDAY DECEMBER 25**



Friday, December 16 & Saturday, December 17 at 8pm

"STUFF THAT IN YOUR STOCKING" ADULT PUPPET SLAM: An evening of short-form puppet theater -- for adults! Featuring the return of beloved hosts Daisy and Jingles plus lots of holly jolly holiday surprises. $20 per person, ADULTS ONLY, ages 18+.



SHOWTIMES (unless otherwise noted): Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm

PRICES (unless otherwise noted): ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211522®id=64&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fgreatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 . **SUNDAY performances require all guests age 2 and up to be masked while indoors. Other performances are masks optional, but strongly encouraged.**



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org