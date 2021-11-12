THE CHRISTMAS MOUSE Announced At Great AZ Puppet Theater

"The Christmas Mouse" comes to Great AZ Puppet Theater, November 26-December 5.

This original holiday story tells the tale of a sweet, lonely mouse and the magic of Christmas. Recommended for ages 3 and up.



Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/ . Masks are required for everyone ages 3 and up; please visit our website at www.azpuppets.org for our current COVID safety guidelines and requirements before your visit.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org