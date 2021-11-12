Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE CHRISTMAS MOUSE Announced At Great AZ Puppet Theater

pixeltracker

This original holiday story tells the tale of a sweet, lonely mouse and the magic of Christmas.

Nov. 12, 2021  

THE CHRISTMAS MOUSE Announced At Great AZ Puppet Theater

"The Christmas Mouse" comes to Great AZ Puppet Theater, November 26-December 5.

This original holiday story tells the tale of a sweet, lonely mouse and the magic of Christmas. Recommended for ages 3 and up.

Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/ . Masks are required for everyone ages 3 and up; please visit our website at www.azpuppets.org for our current COVID safety guidelines and requirements before your visit.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org


Related Articles View More Phoenix Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Jonalyn Saxer Photo
Jonalyn Saxer
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita

More Hot Stories For You

  • Student Blogs This Week - Student Directing, Honoring a Late Teacher, and More!
  • Student Blogs This Week - Halloween Musicals, Costume Ideas, and More!
  • Student Blogs This Week - Staying Involved in Theatre for Non-Theatre Majors, Reducing Midterm Stress, and More!
  • Student Blogs This Week - Midterm Stress Relief, A Return to Theater, and More!