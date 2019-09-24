TCA Opens Season With DUTCHMAN

Tempe Center for the Arts kicks off its 2019-20 TCA Presents season with the regional premiere of DUTCHMAN, an emotionally fraught and incendiary play, by LeRoi Jones / Amiri Baraka, Oct. 4-19, 2019.

Set on a New York subway, DUTCHMAN, centers on an encounter between a politically moderate, middle-class black man and a liberal white woman who match wits in a sexualized game of cat and mouse that leads them into a violent conclusion. The searing confrontation amplifies the dimensions of racial conflict in America.

The play, "a 1964 one-act whose flinty racial dialogue can still be counted on to produce sparks, is about white rubbing against black, hope against reality, and languid desire against fervent ambition." - The Washington Post



DUTCHMAN features Shae Kennedy Leonard as "Lula," Calvin Worthen as "Clay," and Cornelius Williams as "Conductor." Ralph Remington, TCA Producing Artistic Director, will direct.

"It's an honor to bring this work to Arizona audiences," Remington says. "I hope that it will inspire thoughtful and spirited conversations leading to decisive action."

The production runs Oct. 4-19, 2019 at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ 85281. Tickets are $25 ($10 for Preview performances Oct. 4-10) and are on sale at tempecenterforthearts.com, the TCA Box Office or by calling (480) 350-2822.





