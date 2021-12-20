T.A. Burrows Will Appear in Concert at Fountain Hills Theater Next Month

Fountain Hills Theater will present "T.A. Burrows IN CONCERT" on Sunday, January 16th at 7PM. For over 40 years, award-winning entertainer and impressionist T.A. Burrows has used his unique vocal talents to delight audiences with the voices of legendary singers from Frank Sinatra to Neil Diamond; Elvis Presley to Michael Jackson, and many others.

Now for the first time, Act Two Productions is proud to present T.A. as you've never seen him before, singing in his own voice in a sophisticated new production entitled, "T.A. Burrows IN CONCERT." In this hour-long tour de force, the "man of a thousand voices" takes a turn in the spotlight as himself. Performing 17 of his favorite songs, T.A. lends his own dynamic style to such pop hits and standards as Fever, Young at Heart, The Best is Yet to Come, Copacabana, and many more. Between the tunes, T.A. will keep you engaged with hilarious anecdotes reflecting his personal life and his amazing 40-plus year career as an entertainer.

Featuring classic songs and lots of laughs, "T.A. Burrows IN CONCERT" is more than just another musical show; it's a unique, joyful production that provides a totally entertaining and delightfully different perspective of the man behind the voices. "T.A. Burrows IN CONCERT" is an original production; created, written, and produced in its entirety by T.A. Burrows.

T.A. Burrows IN CONCERT will play Sunday, Jan. 16th, 2022 at 7PM. Individual tickets are $35.00 for Adults and $18.00 for Youth 17 and under. Group, Veteran and Active Duty discounts are available. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand).

Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 10:00AM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at (480) 837-9661 EXT. 7.

Please check the Covid guidelines before purchasing tickets.