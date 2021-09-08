Stray Cat Theatre to Presents BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS

Coming out of a pandemic, Stray Cat Theatre felt a gut-busting comedy was in order. And this one is a scream. It's the night before Josh and Brennan's picture-perfect Palm Springs wedding. Enter Gerry - car-cranky and a few beers in - furious that the invitation demands that all guests "refrain from wearing bright colors or bold patterns." Gerry stews poolside with his ex and the ex's 20-something boyfriend in this hilarious new comedy about the worst wedding guest of all time that asks some essential questions about contemporary gay life: Why do people settle for assimilation instead of liberation? Where's khaki in the rainbow? And IS there any damn alcohol left?

The performance contains brief rear nudity, adult language and adult situations and would likely earn a rating of PG-13.

WHEN:

FRIDAY 9.17 @ 7:30PM - OFFICIAL OPENING NIGHT

SATURDAY 9.18 @ 7:30PM

SUNDAY 9.19 @ 2:00PM

THURSDAY 9.23 @ 7:30PM

FRIDAY 9.24 @ 7:30PM

SATURDAY 9.25 @ 7:30PM

SUNDAY 9.26 @ 2:00PM

WEDNESDAY 9.29 @ 7:30PM

THURSDAY 9.30 @ 7:30PM

FRIDAY 10.1 @ 7:30PM

SATURDAY 10. 2 @ 7:30PM

WHERE:

Tempe Center for the Arts

STUDIO THEATRE

700 W Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ 85281

PLENTY OF FREE PARKING AVAILABLE!**

PLEASE NOTE THAT Patrons attending ticketed events at Tempe Center for the Arts are required to provide proof of full vaccination and are required to wear a mask. An official vaccination card or a digital photo are accepted forms of proof. We will be checking vaccination cards at the main entrance, as well as at the Box Office.

**THE PARKING GARAGE RIGHT NEXT TO THE VENUE IS NOW OPEN. ALL PATRONS WILL RECEIVE COMPLIMENTARY VALIDATION.

TICKETS:

$20 ALL SEATS, ALL SEASON in celebration of our 20th ANNIVERSARY. Students only $10 WITH VALID, CURRENT STUDENT ID - prices do not include service or convenience fees

Buy online 24/7 at http://straycattheatre.org

or https://www.tempecenterforthearts.com/events/resident-artists/stray-cat-theatre

or call 480-350-2822