Squidsoup Returns to Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) welcomes back Squidsoup, the creators of the Museum's 2017 standout installation "Ocean of Light: Submergence." SMoCA and Canal Convergence present an expanded installation by Squidsoup in two locations. "Murmuration" is on view November 2019 - May 2020 at the Museum and "Standing Wave" will be on display at the Scottsdale Waterfront throughout Canal Convergence from November 8 - 17 and will remain installed until January 5, 2020.

The site-specific artwork - "Murmuration" - will use networked data systems to connect hundreds of lights and audio sources, creating a responsive data swarm. During the daytime, "Murmuration" offers a harmonious auditory experience, but when the sun goes down, a dynamic audiovisual experience swirls around the Museum like its namesake - a term for a flock of starlings whirling in unison through the sky.



Squidsoup's 2017 installation "Ocean of Light: Submergence" experienced over 49,000 attendees, broadened the Museum's social media reach and brought new audiences.



"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Squidsoup once again. They are very collaborative, so we have established a great relationship the past few years. We really look forward to working together to bring this important work to life and celebrate SMoCA," said Julie Ganas, SMoCA's curator of programming.



The installation will begin on the south side of the Museum, where it will be seen by passersby. The artwork will swoop down in front of SMoCA with waves of light and end on the north side of the building. Part of the installation will light up the inside of the Nancy and Art Schwalm Courtyard, so it can also be experienced from inside SMoCA.

After the success of "Ocean of Light: Submergence," the Museum wants its audience to be a part of bringing "Murmuration" by Squidsoup to SMoCA and will be launching its first crowdfunding campaign through Kickstarter. There will be various levels of support, but one of the main rewards for donating is the ability to sponsor a light in "Murmuration." The campaign will launch on October 1 and run through October 31 and the Museum's goal is to raise $5,000.

"This installation will be an important point in SMoCA's history, being the very first light-based installation, of this scale, outside of the Museum. During the daytime, the audio portion of the piece will activate the outdoors and become part of the landscape, but once dusk hits, the lights will come to life, careening and swirling around the Museum in synchronization with the audio," continued Ganas.



Museumgoers can experience Squidsoup's installation "Standing Wave" at Canal Convergence, which uses approximately 600 interconnected orbs of light and sound to create an immersive audio-visual experience, simulating a wave over the controlled urban waters of the Arizona Canal.

"Murmuration" is organized by the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. Curated by Curator of Programming Julie Ganas.





