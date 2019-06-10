Space55 Theatre Announces 14th Season Of Shows
Space55 theatre has announced its latest mainstage season of shows! In addition to premiering new works by local playwrights, they're devising a re-imagining of a Greek classic, hosting a visiting theater troupe from Boston, organizing a pop-up performing arts workshop series in October, and presenting a controversial play from the UK about black magick & rocket science.
Space55's 2019-2020 Season
Unmentionables by Molly Greville
August 16-August 25
A play about friendship and selling your panties online. Brought to us by a group of young female artists from Boston!
The Trojan Women by Euripides
Sept. 13-29
A devised production of the classic play by Euripides, transforming this tale of Trojan women coming to terms with the loss of their city and freedom into a thrilling tableau of movement. Directed by Jason White.
The Playground at the Fairground
Sept. 30-Oct. 29
Every Monday & Tuesday in the month of October, Space55 will be presenting a pop-up academy for the performing arts. Classes on playwriting, storytelling, improv, and other disciplines will be presented by a team of instructors (under the guidance of director/writer extraordinaire Kim Porter). Students who go through the month of classes will have a chance to perform their works in development during showcase shows at the Space in early November.
Dark Lullaby by Serene Dominic
Nov. 16-Dec. 1
A hilarious and dark musical inspired by the 1945 film noir classic Detour, with original music written and performed by The Human Torch: Serene Dominic.
A Bloody Mary Christmas by Denny Guge, Shawna Franks, Jacque Arend, and Stacey Reed Hanlon
Dec. 6-22
Ring in the holiday season with Space55's annual bawdy Christmas play about a trio of boozy Sun City ladies trying to keep things flirty and festive as their world falls apart.
The Envelope Play by Beth May
Jan. 10-Feb. 2
What if science could tell you if your relationship was doomed to fail or fated to succeed? A young couple gets the chance to sneak a peek at their future. The only problem? They're not on the same page about whether or not they should take a look. Directed by Bethanne Abramovich in collaboration with Howl Theatre Project.
Night Of The Chicken 3 by Carrie Behrens
Feb. 21-Mar. 17
Carrie Behrens' Zoni-winning radio play series about a young girl dealing with the twin horrors of going to high school and being a Werechicken continue with the third installment in this popular, family-friendly series. Directed by Kim Porter.
Babalon by Paul Green
April 4-27
Rocket scientist Jack Parsons helped develop the technology that took America to the Moon. He was also a disciple of Aleister Crowley, performed magical rites with L. Ron Hubbard, and held wild occult sex parties in his Pasadena home. Based on a true story, Paul Green's Babalon is a poetic and profoundly moving exploration of the strange, explosive forces that brought us into the Space Age. An Arizona premiere!
Radio-Free Europa by Ashley Naftule
May-16-June 9
Broadcasting from the Nevada desert, Delilah Peel hosts the nation's most popular late night AM radio show. Fielding paranoid calls about UFOs, Bigfoots, and ghosts is all in a day's work for Peel. But when her equipment begins picking up ominous transmissions from beyond the stars, she starts to worry that she's turning into one of her callers.