Southwest Shakespeare to Bring A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM To Mesa Arts Center

Southwest Shakespeare is delighted to announce its upcoming production of William Shakespeare's enchanting comedy, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, set to captivate audiences at the Mesa Arts Center from February 9 to 24, 2024. This is the third production in Southwest Shakespeare's 30th Anniversary Season.

Tickets for A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM start at $53 and are on sale at swshakespeare.org or by calling 480-644-6500. Discounts are available for seniors, students and educators with ID.

This timeless masterpiece promises a magical and whimsical journey into the realm of love and mischief. The Mesa Arts Center provides the perfect backdrop for this spellbinding tale, as Southwest Shakespeare brings together a talented cast and creatives to breathe life into Shakespeare's delightful characters.

Audiences can expect a feast for the senses, with vibrant costumes, imaginative set design, and a stellar ensemble cast that will transport them to the mystical and dreamlike world of the Athenian woods. A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM explores the intertwining stories of lovers, fairies, and a troupe of amateur actors, creating a tapestry of laughter, romance, and enchantment.

Directed by Dawn McAndrews, the cast features Prithvi Kahlon

as Oberon/Theseus, Andréa Ferraz as Titania/Hippolyta and Bonnie Romney as Puck. Other cast includes Peter Good as Bottom, Breona Conrad as Helena, and Natalie Andrews as Hermia.

Southwest Shakespeare invites audiences to dive deeper into the comedy with the Flachmann Seminar on A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM on FEB 17 at 9 am at Mesa Arts Center. Tickets are $28 and are on sale at swshakespeare.org.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

By William Shakespeare

FEBRUARY 9 - 24, 2024

Mesa Arts Center –

Piper Repertory Theater

Enter a whimsical realm where fairies meddle, lovers entangle and mischief reigns supreme. An enchanted forest is the playground for Puck, the magical fairy who spins a web of chaos with his delightful pranks and unpredictable tricks. With mistaken identities, hilarious misunderstandings and supernatural transformations, Shakespeare's most beloved comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream is a night of pure theatrical delight.