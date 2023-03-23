Southwest Sakespeare Presents ANTONY & CLEOPATRA

ANTONY & CLEOPATRA is now playing at Mesa Arts Center

He is a roman general, handsome and brave. She is the queen of Egypt, beautiful and proud. Together they will defy the power of an emperor. Together they will destroy that which they strive to uphold.

Written by William Shakespeare and directed by Tina Packer and Debra Ann Byrd, running March 17-April 1, 2023.

The cast features Aaron Angello* as Mark Antony and Cynitta Agent as Cleopatra, with Mace Archer, Spencer Beckwith, Carlos Beltran, Elizabeth Broeder, Kenneth Chambers, Jim Coates, Gracie Gamble, Avery Jones, Rapheal J. Hamilton, Alejandra Luna, Tom Mangum, Sam McInerney, Ian Nuzzle, Issie Ocampo, Matt Zimmerer*.