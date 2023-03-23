Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Southwest Sakespeare Presents ANTONY & CLEOPATRA

Written by William Shakespeare and directed by Tina Packer and Debra Ann Byrd, running March 17-April 1, 2023. 

Mar. 23, 2023  

ANTONY & CLEOPATRA is now playing at Mesa Arts Center

He is a roman general, handsome and brave. She is the queen of Egypt, beautiful and proud. Together they will defy the power of an emperor. Together they will destroy that which they strive to uphold.

The cast features Aaron Angello* as Mark Antony and Cynitta Agent as Cleopatra, with Mace Archer, Spencer Beckwith, Carlos Beltran, Elizabeth Broeder, Kenneth Chambers, Jim Coates, Gracie Gamble, Avery Jones, Rapheal J. Hamilton, Alejandra Luna, Tom Mangum, Sam McInerney, Ian Nuzzle, Issie Ocampo, Matt Zimmerer*.





Review: ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA at Southwest Shakespeare Company Photo
Review: ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA at Southwest Shakespeare Company
Southwest Shakespeare Company’s ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA, co-directed by Producing Artistic Director Debra Ann Byrd and Tina Packer and featuring Cynnita Agent as the queen of the Nile, is a modest if uneven production, featuring periodic flashes of acting brilliance. Runs through April 1st at the Mesa Arts Center.
Chandler Center For The Arts Announces OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW Photo
Chandler Center For The Arts Announces OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW
The two-time Grammy Award Winning Old Crow Medicine Show will make a stop at Chandler Center for the Arts on July 22 at 7:30 pm as part of its national tour.
NEWSIES, MARY POPPINS & More Set for TheaterWorks 2023-24 Season Photo
NEWSIES, MARY POPPINS & More Set for TheaterWorks 2023-24 Season
TheaterWorks has announced a new season of Mainstage and Youth Works productions featuring musicals, dramas, family favorites, a holiday mainstay hit, large-scale productions, and more.
Southwest Shakespeare to Bring THE ALCHEMIST to Taliesin West Photo
Southwest Shakespeare to Bring THE ALCHEMIST to Taliesin West
Southwest Shakespeare will bring the hilarious comedy THE ALCHEMIST to Taliesin West April 13 - 16, 2023.

