Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra Presents 'Baroque Masterpieces For Strings'

The program includes two of the Brandenburg concertos by J.S. Bach and classics by Vivaldi, Corelli, and Pachelbel.

Mar. 6, 2021  
Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra Presents 'Baroque Masterpieces For Strings'

The Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra returns to the (socially distanced) stage with a live streamed performance on March 7th from Catalyst Arts & Maker Space in the Tucson Mall. The orchestra's first concert of the year will feature prominent works from the Baroque era, including two of the Brandenburg concertos by J.S. Bach and classics by Vivaldi, Corelli, and Pachelbel.

In 1721, Johann Sebastian Bach presented to the Margrave of Brandenburg-Schwedt a collection of six concertos, which became some of the most admired compositions of the Baroque era. Bach composed with the "widest spectrum of orchestral instruments ... in daring combinations," musicologist Christoph Wolff has stated. SASO will perform numbers 3 and 6 from the set, both of which are scored for strings and harpsichord.

Baroque Masterpieces for Strings will take place on March 7th at 3:00 pm in the Catalyst Arts & Maker Space in the Tucson Mall, as well as being live streamed from the SASO YouTube page. Tickets are $30 per person and will be available in advance from the SASO website until 12:00pm on the day of the concert. Audience is limited to 30 people on a first-come, first-served basis with group seating limited to 4. Masks and proper social distancing are required at all times during the performance. No walk-up sales.

Tickets: Buy Now


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
May Break Into Song (Color) T-Shirt
Opening Night Unisex Shirt
He/Him Pronoun Shirt

Related Articles View More Phoenix Stories
Chandler Center For Arts Presents Buddy Guy Live On Main Stage Photo

Chandler Center For Arts Presents Buddy Guy Live On Main Stage

John Larroquette Joins ATCs Presentation Of Lauren Gundersons THE HEATH Photo

John Larroquette Joins ATC's Presentation Of Lauren Gunderson's THE HEATH

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES Bring 50s And 60s Music To Desert Stages Theatre In March Photo

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES Bring 50's And 60's Music To Desert Stages Theatre In March

Valley Youth Theatres Bobb Cooper To Receive Inaugural Life Time Achievement Award At Gove Photo

Valley Youth Theatre's Bobb Cooper To Receive Inaugural Life Time Achievement Award At Governor's Arts Awards


More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year
  • New Orleans Opera Announces ALLONS! Virtual Lecture Series For Spring 2021
  • INTENSIFY Lands At The Front-Row Fringe Festival
  • Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival Embraces Virtual Format for 2021