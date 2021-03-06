Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra Presents 'Baroque Masterpieces For Strings'

The Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra returns to the (socially distanced) stage with a live streamed performance on March 7th from Catalyst Arts & Maker Space in the Tucson Mall. The orchestra's first concert of the year will feature prominent works from the Baroque era, including two of the Brandenburg concertos by J.S. Bach and classics by Vivaldi, Corelli, and Pachelbel.

In 1721, Johann Sebastian Bach presented to the Margrave of Brandenburg-Schwedt a collection of six concertos, which became some of the most admired compositions of the Baroque era. Bach composed with the "widest spectrum of orchestral instruments ... in daring combinations," musicologist Christoph Wolff has stated. SASO will perform numbers 3 and 6 from the set, both of which are scored for strings and harpsichord.

Baroque Masterpieces for Strings will take place on March 7th at 3:00 pm in the Catalyst Arts & Maker Space in the Tucson Mall, as well as being live streamed from the SASO YouTube page. Tickets are $30 per person and will be available in advance from the SASO website until 12:00pm on the day of the concert. Audience is limited to 30 people on a first-come, first-served basis with group seating limited to 4. Masks and proper social distancing are required at all times during the performance. No walk-up sales.

Tickets: Buy Now