Sonoran Desert Chorale Presents Spring Concerts THE MANY FACES OF LOVE

Sonoran Desert Chorale invites you to experience The Many Faces of Love - romantic, certainly, but so many more as well.

The Many Faces of Love performances will take place Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 7:30 P.M. at First United Methodist Church, 15 E. First Avenue, Mesa and Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. at La Casa De Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale.

Advance single tickets are $18 for adults/$15 for seniors, students and groups of 10 or more; tickets at the door are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors/students. Tickets may be purchased online at SonoranDesertChorale.org or by calling 480-305-4538.

The concert explores youthful love, love of singing, love of country, love of humankind, love of the Divine, and of course, romantic love. Songs range in style and genre from 16th Century composer William Byrd to contemporary greats John Rutter and Eric Whitacre.

Whitacre's piece, Sing Gently, was especially written in response to the COVID-19 crisis. As he said, "I wrote the music and words ... with the hope that it might give some small measure of comfort for those who need it, and that it might suggest a way of living with one another that is compassionate, gentle, and kind."

Tell My Ma is a lively Irish folksong recounting the courting of "the belle of Belfast city" and who it is that she really loves. Arranged by Jon Washburn, this traditional Irish children's street song is quick-paced and, as noted in the score, "cheeky!" Stirring anthems Praise to the Lord, the Almighty, arranged by Mack Wilberg and Z. Randall Stroope's Homeland are sure to touch hearts and minds. Eugene Butler's Three Contemporary Madrigals showcase Italian Renaissance poets with modern style and interwoven meter changes that keep both singer and audience engaged.

Out of consideration for all, please note that all concert attendees will be required to wear masks while inside the performance venues. You are encouraged to check our website for a complete statement of the Chorale's COVID-19 safety protocol SonoranDesertChorale.org.