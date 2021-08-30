Sonoran Desert Chorale Opens Season With NATURE'S ARIA

The Sonoran Desert Chorale opens its season with NATURE'S ARIA, a selection of pieces celebrating the wondrous manifestations of nature throughout our world.

"The sights and sounds that fill our lives touch us in so many ways," says Dr. Carric Smolnik, Artistic Director. "The majestic and ordinary features of our earth home - its lakes, rivers, mountains, animals, seasons and yes, humans - will be captured in song for this exquisite concert."

NATURE'S ARIA performances will take place Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 7:30 P.M. at First United Methodist Church, 15 E. First Avenue, Mesa and Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at La Casa De Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale.

Tickets may be purchased online at SonoranDesertChorale.org or by calling 480-305-4538. Advance single ticket prices are $18 for adults/$15 for seniors, students and groups of 10 or more. Ticket prices at the door are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors/students.

A setting of William Butler Yeats' poem, The Lake Isle of Innisfree, by Ola Gjeilo will feature the Chorale accompanied by piano, guitar, and string quartet. Sustained vocal lines and rolling instrumental underscoring create the sense of the lake and Yeats' words.

I will arise and go now, for always night and day I hear lake water lapping with low sounds by the shore; When spring comes walking, an a cappella piece by Bob Chilcott, speaks of the rebirth we experience each year as we see winter move slowly into spring and the renewal of the earth around us.

NATURE'S ARIA also features works by Z. Randall Stroope, Lennon and McCartney, Jake Runestad, and a special favorite, Under the Willow Tree, by Samuel Barber from his American opera, Vanessa. This delightful waltz, with catchy lyrics and rhythms, will charm all listeners. The Sonoran Desert Chorale is pleased to be bringing live choral music back to the community again. Out of consideration for all, please note that all concert attendees will be required to wear masks while inside the performance venues.

Check the website for a complete statement of the Chorale's COVID-19 safety protocol - SonoranDesertChorale.org.