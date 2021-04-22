Sonoran Desert Chorale Announces Auditions For 21/22 Season

Sonoran Desert Chorale will be holding auditions for new members to join the East Valley group. The Chorale is planning to return to in-person concerts and is auditioning new singers to perform during the 2021/22 Season.

All voice parts are welcome. Singers must be 19 or older.

In-person auditions will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021, with audition spaces beginning at 6:00 pm. Please note masks will be required at this time.

For more information, visit SonoranDesertChorale.org, and to schedule an audition appointment, email auditionsSDC@gmail.com.

For anyone who prefers a virtual audition, Sonoran Desert Chorale is continuing to accept virtual auditions for the time being. Use auditionsSDC@gmail.com to request additional information about this procedure.