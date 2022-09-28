Single Tickets to All Four Broadway Shows at the Orpheum Theatre Available Today

The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets to all four engagements in the 22-23 BROADWAY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE SERIES will go on sale Wednesday, September 28 at 10 a.m. All engagements will be held at the Orpheum Theatre.

Single tickets start at $35.25 and will be available at BroadwayOrpheum.com, PhoenixConventionCenter.com or by calling 1-602-262-7272. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org. Information about each Broadway touring production can be found below.

SERIES-AT-A-GLANCE:

â€¢ FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, December 2-4, 2022

â€¢ R.E.S.P.E.C.T., January 13-15, 2023

â€¢ BUDDY - THE Buddy Holly STORY, March 3-5, 2023

â€¢ ANASTASIA, May 5-7, 2023

Please note: BroadwayOrpheum.com, PhoenixConventionCenter.com and the Orpheum Theatre Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 22-23 BROADWAY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay over-inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.