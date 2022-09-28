Single Tickets to All Four Broadway Shows at the Orpheum Theatre Available Today
Learn more about the lineup here!
The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets to all four engagements in the 22-23 BROADWAY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE SERIES will go on sale Wednesday, September 28 at 10 a.m. All engagements will be held at the Orpheum Theatre.
Single tickets start at $35.25 and will be available at BroadwayOrpheum.com, PhoenixConventionCenter.com or by calling 1-602-262-7272. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org. Information about each Broadway touring production can be found below.
SERIES-AT-A-GLANCE:
â€¢ FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, December 2-4, 2022
â€¢ R.E.S.P.E.C.T., January 13-15, 2023
â€¢ BUDDY - THE Buddy Holly STORY, March 3-5, 2023
â€¢ ANASTASIA, May 5-7, 2023
Please note: BroadwayOrpheum.com, PhoenixConventionCenter.com and the Orpheum Theatre Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 22-23 BROADWAY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay over-inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.