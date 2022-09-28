Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Single Tickets to All Four Broadway Shows at the Orpheum Theatre Available Today

Learn more about the lineup here!

Sep. 28, 2022 Â 
Single Tickets to All Four Broadway Shows at the Orpheum Theatre Available Today

The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets to all four engagements in the 22-23 BROADWAY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE SERIES will go on sale Wednesday, September 28 at 10 a.m. All engagements will be held at the Orpheum Theatre.

Single tickets start at $35.25 and will be available at BroadwayOrpheum.com, PhoenixConventionCenter.com or by calling 1-602-262-7272. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org. Information about each Broadway touring production can be found below.

SERIES-AT-A-GLANCE:

â€¢ FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, December 2-4, 2022

â€¢ R.E.S.P.E.C.T., January 13-15, 2023

â€¢ BUDDY - THE Buddy Holly STORY, March 3-5, 2023

â€¢ ANASTASIA, May 5-7, 2023

Please note: BroadwayOrpheum.com, PhoenixConventionCenter.com and the Orpheum Theatre Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 22-23 BROADWAY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay over-inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.


Las Vegas Headliner Don Barnhart to Play Laffs Comedy Caffe In TucsonLas Vegas Headliner Don Barnhart to Play Laffs Comedy Caffe In Tucson
September 25, 2022

Direct from his nightly residency in Las Vegas, comedian Don Barnhart returns to Tucson with his 'Unapologetically Funny' standup comedy show. Don will perform two shows a night at Laffs Comedy Caffe on September 30 and October 1st.
Theatrikos to Present CEMETERY CLUB in OctoberTheatrikos to Present CEMETERY CLUB in October
September 25, 2022

Theatrikos, founded in 1972, will continue the 50thÂ anniversary season with one of the most popular heartwarming comedies of the stage. Their 5th show of the season, Cemetery Club, will run from October 7 to 23, 2022.
OLD MACDONALD'S PUMPKIN PATCH Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater in OctoberOLD MACDONALD'S PUMPKIN PATCH Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater in October
September 23, 2022

This high energy, fun-filled Halloween show is great for the little ones! See the silliness ensue when all the animals on Old MacDonald's farm have to find a costume for Halloween. Told with hand puppets and rod puppets, this show has lots of sing-a-long fun. It's a Halloween treat!
Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Opens 2022â€“23 Season With Music, Theatre, and MoreScottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Opens 2022â€“23 Season With Music, Theatre, and More
September 23, 2022

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts' calendar just got fuller with freshly added shows for the 2022â€“23 season.Â  Learn more about the full lineup here!
Shakespearean Military Characters Inspire CRY HAVOC! At Mesa Arts Center, October 27-28Shakespearean Military Characters Inspire CRY HAVOC! At Mesa Arts Center, October 27-28
September 21, 2022

Southwest Shakespeare takes a powerful look at the cost of war on our Veterans as it brings Stephan Wolfert's CRY HAVOC! to Mesa Arts Center, October 27 & 28.Â 