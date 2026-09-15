Scottsdale Philharmonic To Kick Off New Season With Two October Concerts

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The Scottsdale Philharmonic will kick off its 2026-27 season with two concerts in October—Thursday, Oct. 1 from 7-9 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 4, 4-6 p.m., both at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church in Scottsdale.

“We are excited to expand the number of concerts we present,” says Joy Partridge, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “Starting in October, classical musical lovers can choose to attend a Thursday evening performance and/or a Sunday afternoon concert, both with the same program.

“Our October concerts will feature music from Mendelssohn's Fingal's Cave, Arensky's Symphony No. 1, Faure's Dolly Suite, Herbert Bath's Cornish Rhapsody with piano soloist Nicole Pesce, and Mozart's Papageno Duet,” Partridge explains.

“In July and August, we had two sold-out concerts—a Pops concert and one with a full chorale,” says Partridge. “These summer concerts marked the beginning of Scottsdale Philharmonic's transition to a year-round performance schedule.

“In addition to the two new summer concerts, we now have 7-9 pm Thursday performances for all concerts in the 2026-27 Season,” says Partridge. “With these additions, we will now be the only local classical music symphony to provide 14 to 16 concerts year-round! Season tickets for concerts are now available online.”

All concerts in the 2026-27 season will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale. The venue has ample free parking for attendees.

“As your Valleywide Symphony and the fastest growing local symphony, we are proud to offer free live streaming for those who can't attend in person, affordable ticket prices, and scholarships programs,” Partridge says. “Our live stream is now viewed on a global basis. Our mission is to make classical music available to everyone.

“Our ability to share beautiful music relies entirely on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors,” explains Partridge. “Since ticket sales cover only a portion of concert costs, we need the unwavering support and dedication of our donors.”

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