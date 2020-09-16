Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art Plans to Reopen its Doors to the Public

The museum will open at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) is preparing to open its doors to the public at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, with free admission throughout the month. Visitors will experience a new way to view the Museum with added safety precautions.

The Museum is instituting several guidelines in response to the COVID-19 virus to help ensure the safety of staff and patrons who attend the Museum and its programs. These plans are consistent with ordinances from the city of Scottsdale and Maricopa County, as well as the State of Arizona's Phased Reopening Model. Additionally, the new policies and protocols follow recommendations from the federal government, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and the Scottsdale Arts Health Advising Team.

As with most things these days, the Museum will look different when it reopens. Below are a few of the reopening guidelines:

- Staff and all visitors are required to wear masks. (ADA accommodations allowed)

- Admission to the Museum will be sold online and in-person.

- Entry into the Museum will be timed.

- Group size limited to six visitors per group.

- Museum attendance will be limited to 20 visitors per hour.

- Bathrooms and high-touch areas cleaned and sanitized throughout the day.

- Customer service counters including admissions and retail spaces taking additional sanitary and safety precautions.

- Hand sanitizer stations available throughout public spaces.

For a full list of protocols and guidelines SMoCA expects its staff, artists and visitors to follow visit SMoCA.org/reopening-guidelines.



SCOTTSDALE ARTS

Through its partnership with the City of Scottsdale, the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts (formerly known as Scottsdale Cultural Council) creates diverse, inspired arts experiences and educational opportunities that foster active, lifelong community engagement with the arts. Since its founding in 1987, Scottsdale Arts has grown into a regionally and nationally significant, multi-disciplinary arts organization offering an exceptional variety of programs through four acclaimed branches - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art and Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation - serving more than 600,000 participants annually. In conjunction with the City of Scottsdale, we also host more than 200,000 people annually on our campus through a robust rentals program.

SCOTTSDALE MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART

Founded in 1999, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) explores the best of contemporary art, architecture and design. Global in its focus, the Museum is a unique and vital cultural resource for the Southwest, serving local audiences as well as visitors from the United States and abroad. Designed by award-winning architect Will Bruder, SMoCA's minimalist building (an ingenious renovation of a former movie theater) has four galleries for showcasing changing exhibitions and works from the Museum's collection, along with SMoCA Lounge, a living, functional art installation and space for community engagement. The Museum presents a wide variety of educational programs and special events for adults and families, including lectures, readings, performances, docent-led tours, workshops and classes. SMoCA also features an outdoor sculpture garden housing James Turrell's "Knight Rise," one of the renowned artist's public skyspaces, and "Scrim Wall," a monumental curtain of translucent glass panels by James Carpenter Design Associates. The Museum's retail store, Shop@SMoCA, offers classic design objects and furnishings, contemporary jewelry, art and architecture books, and imaginative gifts for all occasions.

VISITOR INFORMATION

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

7374 E. Second St., Scottsdale, Arizona 85251

www.SMoCA.org

480-874-4666

SMoCA@ScottsdaleArts.org

MUSEUM HOURS BEGINNING SATURDAY, OCT. 3, 2020

Wednesday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Closed Mondays, Tuesdays and major holidays.



ADMISSION

$10 adults, $7 students, seniors (65+) and veterans; free for members and children under 15

Free every Thursday and every second Saturday of the month.

