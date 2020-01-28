Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art Has Announced Their Spring Events

This season the Museum collaborates with the Center for Philosophical Technologies (CPT) - a strategic initiative of Arizona State University and a global hub for critical and speculative research on philosophy, technology and design - on a series of programs in conjunction with the exhibition "Design Transfigured/Waste Reimagined." Additionally, the ever-popular Mystery in the Museum returns and Trivia Night @SMoCA, as well as The Art of Mindfulness. These events offer guests the opportunity to engage with artists, the community and museumgoers to consider the questions and themes explored throughout the Museum and its exhibitions.



All events take place in SMoCA Lounge unless noted otherwise. Free events at SMoCA fill quickly and are first come, first served; early arrival is encouraged. Visit SMoCA.org to RSVP and purchase tickets.

Spring Opening Celebration

Friday, Feb. 14, 6-8 p.m.

Celebrate the Museum and another spectacular season of new exhibitions. Attendees can chat with curators, mingle with artists and explore the exhibitions. Cash bar.

Design Reboot: An International Conversation on Design Rehabilitation

#SMoCADesignReboot

SMoCA and the Center for Philosophical Technologies (CPT) at ASU present a series of public talks featuring five international designers included in the exhibition "Design Transfigured/Waste Reimagined" on view through May 17. SMoCA and CPT have invited designers Luis Paco Böeckelmann (German, lives in United Kingdom), Jesper Eriksson (Swedish/Finnish, lives in United Kingdom), Wendy Plomp (Dutch, lives in The Netherlands), Kevin Rouff (American/French, lives in United Kingdom) and Remco van de Craats (Dutch, lives in The Netherlands) to participate in these events.

The CPT at ASU is an ambitious platform for research creation that aims to bring philosophy, design and technology together at the intersections of academic, para-academic, non-academic ways of knowing. Collaborating with CPT to present these series of events allows a broad audience to be introduced to the vibrancy of international design, specifically from the Netherlands, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

These events will not only enlarge an understanding of environmentally centered design but will also allow the designers to form new connections in the Southwest region of the United States. Below are two public engagements:



Waste Not: Sustainable Approaches to Design

Saturday, Feb. 15, 3 p.m.



Designers whose work is featured in "Design Transfigured/Waste Reimagined" discuss innovative approaches that address diminishing natural resources. Luis Paco Böeckelmann, Jesper Eriksson, Wendy Plomp, Kevin Rouff and Remco van de Craats join moderator Judith Hoos Fox, co-curator of the exhibition.



Alchemical Design: Reimagining Sustainability

Monday, Feb. 17, 6 p.m.

The Bridge, Design North, 2nd Floor, Arizona State University

Center for Philosophical Technologies (CPT) hosts a second discussion at Arizona State University with international designers from "Designed Transfigured/Waste Reimagined" and Jason Schupbach, Director of the School of Design, focusing on the scientific complexities of sustainable design. The roundtable will include CPT Director Adam Nocek, CPT Associate Director Stacey Moran, ASU School of Design Director Jason Schupbach and ASU Director of Desert Humanities Ronald Broglio.



Mystery in the Museum: The Case of the Cursed Collector

Friday, March 27, 6:30 p.m.



Dial "M" for mystery at SMoCA. The Museum is back with another mystery that invites attendees to follow the clues, solve the riddles, and, if they're lucky, crack the case. Participants are highly encouraged to come dressed in Hitchcock-inspired attire. Cash bar and light bites are included.

Studio @SMoCA: Terrariums for Dry Climates with Dig It

Saturday, March 28, Noon - 3 p.m.



The experts from Dig It Gardens are back at the Museum to show participants how to create and care for their own terrarium. Materials and light bites included.

Dog Days @SMoCA

Saturday, April 4, 6 p.m.

The Museum is opening its doors to its canine friends. Attendees can bring their pup for an evening of curated play and refreshments, includes a special sunset viewing in James Turrell's "Knight Rise" Skyspace.



History of Plastics

Thursday, April 16, 7 p.m.

Writer and former journalist Christopher Geoffrey McPherson presents the history of one of the most significant and contested materials of our time: plastic. A selection of mid-century dinnerware from SMoCA's collection will be on temporary display during the event.

The Art of Mindfulness

Saturday, April 18, 2 p.m.

In this public talk and meditation, Buddhist monk Kelsang Tabkay explains how anxiety and stress have their roots in our state of mind and shows participants how to reduce and eventually overcome these conditions by working on one's mind with a combination of meditation and positive thinking.

Trivia Night @SMoCA

Friday, April 24, 7 p.m.

Comedian Anwar Newton hosts an evening of movie, TV and music references that will test everyone's pop culture IQ. Drop some knowledge on the SMoCA team to win prizes and become trivia champions. Attendees' first drink is on the Museum.

Documentary Video Art Festival

Thursday, April 30, 7 p.m.

This is a showcase of experimental shorts highlighting social, cultural and personal topics. These artworks were produced by students in Documentary Video Art as part of the intermedia program of the School of Art, Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts, Arizona State University. Space is limited. Seating is first come, first served.

Insight Art Tours

First and third Fridays at 12:30 p.m. Schedule may vary on holidays.



SMoCA curatorial staff and guest artists lead insightful 15-minute discussions about works of art on view.



Gallery Conversations

Thursdays and Saturdays, 12:30-2 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m.

Sundays 12:30 - 2 p.m.

Museum docents are on hand throughout the galleries to provide knowledge about the works on view.



Spun Chair Nights @SMoCA

Thursday and Saturday, 5-8 p.m.

*Weather permitting

Enjoy "Murmuration" in one of the Museum's "Spun Chairs." "Murmuration" is a site-specific artwork by Squidsoup that uses digital processes, light and sound to create a dynamic audiovisual experience suspended around the exterior of the Museum.

VISITOR INFORMATION

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

7374 E. Second St., Scottsdale, Arizona 85251

www.SMoCA.org

480-874-4666

SMoCA@ScottsdaleArts.org

HOURS AND ADMISSION

Tuesday - Wednesday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Closed Mondays and major holidays

Admission: $10 adults, $7 students, seniors (65+) and veterans; free for members and children under 15

Free every Thursday and every second Saturday of the month

Photo Credit: Charles Darr





