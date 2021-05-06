Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts Presents Family-Friendly Performances

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is introduces young children to performing arts in an interactive experiential way that encourages families to explore together. Scottsdale Arts ONE Members can get the best seats before tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Explore a morning or matinee performance with your small children, or bring the entire family along for an evening spectacle. This season's family series reimagines the Center's popular flamenco performances for school-aged children, invites two local musicians to shine a light on the musical storyteller in each of us, turns a beloved classic into an opera to be enjoyed by all ages, dives into a magical world under the sea with soap bubbles and presents an uplifting play that will have the audience giggling.



Below is the schedule for five upcoming family-friendly performances at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts (subject to change). Most events have a variety of times to choose from and occur in the Center's intimate Stage 2 theater:

Julia Chacón Flamenco Theatre | Flamenco por la Familia

Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, 1 p.m.

Stage 2

This event invites all ages to experience and learn the art of flamenco. Families can enjoy a 60-minute short story flamenco performance, dance lessons and art activities. Julia Chacón is the founder of Julia Chacón Flamenco Theatre and has more than 15 years of international performing and production experience. Her popular fall series Flamenco Intimo is a sellout hit with the adult crowd.

Arizona Opera Education Presents | Cinderella: A Classic Fairytale Opera

Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, 1 p.m.

Stage 2

Audiences will be transported to the magical world of "Cinderella" through this 40-minute adaptation designed for Pre-K to 6th grade students. With colorful characters and melodies, this classic fairy-tale story will teach young people the morals of kindness toward all, forgiving others and never letting a bad thing ruin your heart.



Cactus Flower Story Hour

With AJ Odneal and Jillian Bessett

Friday, March 18, 2022, 11 a.m.

Saturday, March 19, 2022, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 20, 2022, 1 p.m.

Stage 2

Local singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalists AJ Odneal and Jillian Bissett invite an all-ages audience to join them for an interactive musical story hour, where children will have the chance to be part of the story creation with instruments, a looping system, and the show's two favorite tour guides. Explorers between the ages of 3-7 (however, all generations are welcome) can travel past the moon without even leaving the theater.

B-The Underwater Bubble Show

Saturday, March 19, 2022, 7 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater

A modern fairy-tale for all ages, "B-The Underwater Bubble Show" blends drama, mime, dance, puppetry, juggling, contortionism, sand art and magic with the amazing beauty of soap bubbles for a visual spectacle. Inspired by Cirque du Soleil, "B" utilizes the laser technology, soap bubble tornadoes, theatrical fog, optical illusions and many other surprises. This is an evening length performance: 45 minutes, a brief intermission, 55 minutes.



Balloonacy

Friday, April 29, 2022, 11 a.m.

Saturday, April 30, 2022, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 1, 2022, 1 p.m.

Stage 2

"Balloonacy" performed by Ricky Araiza and directed by Jose Casas is a tender, uplifting, laugh-out-loud comedy show. This family-friendly play explores the power of friendship and shows how, with a little imagination and acceptance, companionship is everywhere. This 50-minute play is non-verbal and recommended for ages 5-8. This performance is in collaboration with Teatro Bravo.