Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Announces October 2019 Events

Celebrate the start of cooler fall weather at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. There are plenty of performances for everyone from rockin' concerts and classical evenings to laugh-out-loud comedy shows and intimate cabaret-style dance performances.



Flamenco Intimo | Julia Chacón Flamenco Theatre

Fridays, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25, 8 p.m.

Saturdays, Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26, 8 p.m.

Stage 2

Julia Chacón returns to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts with national and international flamenco dancers and musicians. Audiences will experience unforgettable shows that change, so no two performances are the same. Don't miss the Family Flamenco Show at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

Friday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m.

Bruce Hornsby, the creatively insatiable pianist and singer-songwriter from Williamsburg, Virginia, always has succeeded on his exceptional gifts, his training and his work ethic. He has collaborated with Ricky Skaggs and the Grateful Dead. He has scored films and performed with symphony orchestras. Hornsby describes his new album, "Absolute Zero," as "a compendium of what I like and moves me." Prepare for a multifaceted ride.

Oh Solo Wainwright: An Evening with Rufus

With special guest Robert Ellis - Texas Piano Man

Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m.

Affectionately referred to by Elton John as "the greatest songwriter on the planet" and praised by The New York Times for his "genuine originality," Grammy nominee Rufus Wainwright has established himself as one of the great male vocalists and songwriters of his generation.

Talk Cinema

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m.



Talk Cinema offers sneak previews of films personally selected by film critic Harlan Jacobson, former editor of Film Comment magazine, published by the Film Society of Lincoln Center. Jacobson created and has programmed the series since 1992. His selections may include an award-winning drama, an outrageous indie comedy, a provocative documentary or the next breakout hit chosen from among new independent and foreign films from Cannes, Sundance, Toronto and other internationally ranked film festivals. Discussions with film scholars and special guests follow the screenings.

Louie Anderson

Friday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m.

Iconic comedian and Emmy-winning actor Louie Anderson is one of the country's most adored stand-up comics. Named by Comedy Central as one of the "100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time," Anderson currently stars in the FX comedy series "Baskets."

Monica Heuser's Tribute: Remember Patsy Cline

Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m.



Celebrate the music of Patsy Cline with Monica Heuser with over 25 of her hit songs accompanied by a live country band.

Julia Chacon Flamenco Theatre Presents | Family Flamenco Show

Sunday, Oct. 20, 3 p.m.

Enjoy this special, one-afternoon-only performance of the Family Flamenco Show, featuring internationally experienced flamenco dancers and musicians in a family-friendly setting.

Virginia G. Piper Concert Series

Bryan Wallick, piano

Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m.

Bryan Wallick made his Carnegie Hall debut in 1998 and has been performing on the world's most coveted stages for more than two decades.



Program:

Fugue Finale: Prelude, Chorale et Fugue Franck

Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Handel, op. 24: Brahms

Sonata op. 26 Barber

Fantasie und Fuge über das Thema B-A-C-H Liszt

ASU Concerts @ The Center: An Evening of Solo Piano and Chamber Music

Monday, Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m.

This evening of music by "Liszt and his Rivals" for solo piano and chamber music features ASU faculty and students. ASU faculty members include Robert Hamilton, Baruch Meir, Andrew Campbell, and new piano faculty member Cathal Breslin

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts offers a variety of ticket discounts for Scottsdale Arts members at the Friends level and above, groups of 10 or more and those purchasing packages to four or more events in one order. The Center provides free tickets to selected events for eligible students, teachers and active-duty military and veterans. Visit www.ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/visit/tickets-discounts/ or call 480-499-TKTS (8587) for more information.





