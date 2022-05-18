Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Announces 2022â€“23 Dance Series

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has announced the performances that will be part of its 2022-23 Dance Series.

Scottsdale Center for the Preforming Arts is among the premier contemporary dance presenters of the Southwest. This season, witness the spirit of Los Angeles with BODYTRAFFIC, established contemporary works with Dance Heginbotham and pieces by critically acclaimed and emerging international voices with LimÃ³n Dance Company.

"We have an exciting season of dance coming up at the center, including the Arizona premiere of Dance Heginbotham! The company will be working with local musicians and dancers for its show, which will make the program much more special," said Diandra Adamczyk, senior programming coordinator for the center. "We'll also be presenting LimÃ³n Dance Company with a program of legendary and new repertoire, and we're bringing back the much-loved Los Angeles-based company, BODYTRAFFIC."

BODYTRAFFIC starts off the season with a performance on Dec. 9, 2022. BODYTRAFFIC uses the creative spirit of Los Angeles to fulfill its mission of delivering performances that inspire audiences simply to love dance. Since its inception in 2007, the company has held its place at the forefront of the concert dance world with a compelling style.

BODYTRAFFIC is composed of artists who received their training at some of the finest schools throughout the world, including Alana Jones, GuzmÃ¡n Rosado, Ty Morrison, Katie Garcia, Pedro Garcia, Jordyn Santiago, Joan Rodriguez and Tiare Keeno. This combination of superb dancers and accomplished choreographers led the Los Angeles Times to describe BODYTRAFFIC as "one of the most talked about companies - not just in LA, but nationwide."

Following BODYTRAFFIC into the new year will be LimÃ³n Dance Company on Jan. 14, 2023. LimÃ³n Dance Company has been at the vanguard of dance since its inception in 1946, becoming the first dance group to tour internationally under the auspices of the State Department, as well as the first modern dance company to perform at Lincoln Center in New York and perform twice at The White House.

LimÃ³n Dance Company founder JosÃ© LimÃ³n is one of the most important and influential dance makers; he spent his career pioneering a new art form and fighting for its recognition. It is with this ethos that the LimÃ³n Dance Company continues to commission works by critically acclaimed and emerging international voices 50 years after LimÃ³n's passing. His works continue to influence the evolution of the art forma??with their arresting visual clarity, theatricality and rhythmic and musical life.a??

Rounding off this spectacular start to the Dance Series is Dance Heginbotham on March 25, 2023. Founded in 2011, Dance Heginbotham has established itself as one of the most adventurous and exciting new companies on the contemporary dance scene, celebrated for its vibrant athleticism, humor and theatricality. With their full range on display, the evening's works are inspired by an array of styles, from ballet to flamenco, accompanied by live musicians to offer an extraordinary opportunity to experience the thrill of music and dance live on stage.

All dance performances will take place in the Virginia G. Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona. Subscriptions to all three performances are now on sale. Individual events will be available for Scottsdale Arts ONE Members to purchase on June 2, and individual events for the general public go on sale June 10. Visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call Scottsdale Arts Guest Services at 480-499-TKTS (8587) for more information.